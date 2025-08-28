ManageEngine Introduces DEX Capabilities in Endpoint Central, Advancing Towards Autonomous Endpoint Management

ManageEngine announced the addition of digital employee experience (DEX) capabilities to Endpoint Central, its unified endpoint management and security platform. This strategic enhancement, a step towards complete autonomous endpoint management, addresses the rising need for IT teams to deliver a better employee experience alongside managing and securing endpoints. Through this launch, ManageEngine aims to enable organisations to meet modern workplace requirements without adding complexity.

Employee productivity is now more reliant on the performance of devices and applications than ever before. According to the 2024 Gartner® Digital Worker Survey, nearly 90% of respondents agree that the digital technology supplied by their organisations has enabled them to accomplish their work tasks efficiently. However, issues such as slow boot times, application crashes, or delayed logins often remain undetected until they significantly disrupt operations. Without adequate visibility, IT teams are alerted to these issues only when employees submit support tickets, at which point the problems are more difficult and costlier to resolve.

“Hybrid work has made the digital experience a defining factor in employee productivity and retention,” said Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Buyers are seeking integrated visibility and automation that enable IT teams to transition from reactive support to proactive engagement.”

Transforming Raw Data Into Actionable Insights

The new DEX capabilities build upon Endpoint Central’s device telemetry and remediation features by transforming raw performance data into actionable experience insights. By bringing monitoring, diagnostics, and automated remediation together on a single platform, Endpoint Central eliminates the need for multiple stand-alone tools, reducing complexity and enabling IT teams to move directly from visibility to resolution.

Key highlights include the following: