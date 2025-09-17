ManageEngine Strengthens Its Unified Security Platform With Reengineered Detection, Reducing Alert Fatigue for SOC Teams

ManageEngine announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) solution, Log360, has been strengthened with a reengineered threat detection approach, in a major enhancement aimed at addressing the needs of modern-day security operations center (SOC) teams.

Over 60% of SOC teams are overwhelmed with irrelevant threat data, of which a majority (53%) of cloud security alerts can be considered noise, according to the 2025 Threat Intelligence Benchmark study commissioned by Google. ManageEngine’s latest release bolsters Log360’s position as a unified security platform by filtering out the security alert noise, thereby enabling faster triage and reducing burnout issues faced by security analysts.

“The biggest challenge for security teams today isn’t collecting data, it’s separating genuine signals from overwhelming noise,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, Vice President at ManageEngine. “We’ve reengineered our detection system to not just build more complex rules, but to deliver true efficiency and empower SOC with flexible, granular rule-tuning capabilities that go beyond simple thresholds. With this advancement, SOC analysts can filter out benign noise without sacrificing the ability to catch a true compromise. This shifts our focus to a targeted pursuit of genuine threats, ensuring we’re effectively protecting and not just monitoring twenty-four seven.”

The new capabilities include a centralized detection console, object-level rule filters, and over 1,500 prebuilt detection rules that are continuously delivered and updated from the cloud. This upgrade also lays the foundation for enterprise-grade scalability with a multi-tier architecture, role-specialized log processing, and centralized multi-site collection, ensuring performance and resilience as data sources and log volumes grow.

ECSO 911 Validates Log360’s Impact

Early beta testing by Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO) 911, an United States-based Log360 customer, validated the impact of these improvements, demonstrating a measurable reduction in false positive alerts and faster detection-to-response cycles. ECSO is a combined emergency dispatch facility and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for all of the 911 lines in Jackson County and Crater Lake National Park in the state of Oregon.

“For a 911 emergency communications center, security is the foundation of public trust, and any failure has immediate, real-world consequences. The latest advanced detection capabilities are not optional, they are essential,” said Corey Nelson, IT manager, ECSO 911. “With Log360’s optimized detection rules and filtering techniques, we have reduced false or low-priority alerts by 90%, allowing our analysts to focus on the threats that matter most. This improvement has significantly accelerated our ability to identify and respond to real cyber incidents.”

Key Highlights of Log360’s New Upgrade