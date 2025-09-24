ManageEngine unveils its biggest generative AI release yet for ServiceDesk Plus, enhancing IT team productivity

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation, has announced a major Generative AI (GenAI) release for its unified service management platform, ServiceDesk Plus, aimed at transforming service experiences and boosting productivity for end users, technicians, and process owners.

The release introduces the GenAI-powered Ask Zia Virtual Agent, Workflow Assist, and Script Generator—capabilities designed to embed AI where it delivers the most tangible value. ServiceDesk Plus now supports multi-turn, contextual conversations and workflow generation, enabling IT teams to leverage AI across a broad spectrum of use cases, at no additional cost.

Flexible AI choices for enterprises

ManageEngine’s AI strategy allows customers to choose the AI provider best suited for each capability—either Zia LLM at no extra pay-per-usage cost or public AI providers such as ChatGPT and Azure OpenAI. This flexibility helps organizations optimize costs while maximizing AI functionality.

“As AI initiatives across enterprises accelerate, seamless integration with IT workflows is critical to unlocking their full potential,” said Umasankar Narayanasamy, Vice President at ManageEngine.

“With Ask Zia and other AI-enabled capabilities in ServiceDesk Plus, IT teams can achieve rapid value across employee and customer success use cases while maintaining high standards of data security and privacy.”

AI-powered ITSM enhancements

Key updates include:

Ask Zia: A GenAI virtual agent with multi-modal support, providing instant answers, ticketing actions, and KB article summaries for end users, technicians, and process owners.

Ask Zia Workflow Assist: Transforms descriptive requirements into visual workflows, suggesting automations, condition checks, and resolving disconnected nodes.

Other GenAI capabilities: Generate resolutions from past tickets, create checklists, generate custom JavaScript snippets, and recommend solutions during ticket creation or editing.