MapleCloud Technologies, DevRay & Iris Global Demonstrate Successful Collaboration at PartnerSphere 2025 Targeting Rs 100 Crore Revenue This Fiscal

MapleCloud Technologies, in collaboration with DevRay and distribution partner

Iris Global Services, successfully hosted its flagship partner engagement event

“MapleCloud PartnerSphere 2025” at The Suryaa, New Delhi.

With the theme “Building Bonds, Driving Growth,” the evening brought together industry leaders, technology innovators, and channel partners—highlighting the collective strength and future-forward vision of India’s ICT ecosystem.

A proud homegrown OEM, MapleCloud Technologies has emerged as a leading cybersecurity and network infrastructure solutions provider. The company recently entered a pan-India distribution agreement with Iris Global Services, acclaimed as India’s Most Trusted National Distributor – aimed at expanding market reach and boosting partner engagement.

Founded by Mr. Yogendra Rajput, MapleCloud is a decade-strong startup known for its indigenous innovation, >99% client retention, and a team of 100+ professionals serving 500+ enterprise clients.

Addressing the wide scale audience Mr. Yogendra Rajput said “While we remain focused on empowering Indian businesses through indigenous innovation, we’re now paving the way for global expansion starting with the Eurasia region. Our goal is to strengthen networks and share success globally.”

Strategic Product Portfolio –

MapleCloud’s product suite spans across:

Network & Security: Routers, Switches, Firewalls, SD-WAN

Cyber security & Monitoring: SIEM, NMS, ZTNA, EMS, Threat Intel, VA Tools

Enterprise IT: Helpdesk, MFA, PMS, DMS, LMS, HRMS

Backup & DR: Site & Data Recovery

Emerging Tech: Deep Fake Detection, Facial Recognition

Specialized Tools: Brand Protection, RIM

Strong Backing of Iris Global –

Mr. Satish Bhardwaj, Branch Manager, Delhi NCR, Iris Global Services, addressed the gathering saying: “Our alliance with MapleCloud opens access to cutting-edge hardware and cybersecurity solutions. Iris Global is committed to ensuring seamless execution of partner orders and on-time delivery, adding value across the chain.”

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global, added “Yogendra’s passion and product dedication is admirable. MapleCloud’s innovative MII solutions are a valuable addition to our portfolio and are well-suited for GeM and private enterprise projects.”

In an emotionally moving segment, Devya and Rayna Rajput, daughters of founders Yogendra & Neha Rajput addressed the gathering with a heartfelt tribute to their parents’ journey of perseverance and grit, moving many in the audience to tears and admiration.

he moment captured the soul of the event – resilience, family and purpose.

Mr. Bharat and Mr. Aamir, from the Technology Leadership team, remarked “Innovation thrives through collaboration. Each secured system and delivered solution reflects the trust we’ve built. Today reaffirmed that while tech connects, relationships empower.”, said “At MCT, we don’t just work with partners—we dream, grow, and build futures together. Relationships are the real foundation of our success.”

Mr. Jeetendra, VP – Government Business, emphasMs. Kavita Chauhan, Customer Relations Manager & Sales Headized “Initiatives like Make in India, Smart Cities, and Viksit Bharat 2047 have opened doors for OEMs. With the DPDP Act and RBI mandates, sectors like BFSI are now actively seeking compliance-ready, indigenous solutions.”

Ms. Neha Rajput, Co-founder & HR Head, highlighted “We nurture a family-centric culture where every individual is supported. My focus is to foster a training-rich, purpose-driven workplace that helps people excel.”