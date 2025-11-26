MapmyIndia Mappls partners with Zoho CRM for location intelligence

MapmyIndia Mappls and Zoho have announced a landmark collaboration to integrate MapmyIndia’s Address Capture and Nearby Lead Finder features directly within Zoho CRM.

“This partnership between MapmyIndia and Zoho is a true blue Swadeshi celebration — two Indian innovators and leaders in their respective fields – coming together to deliver cutting-edge, homegrown technology that is world-class. MapmyIndia Mappls Address Capture and Nearby Lead Finder capabilities will help Zoho CRM users across India to work smarter and sell better, while keeping all data and innovation safe within India. I am confident that this partnership will boost collaborations amongst Indian tech companies creating a sympathetic ecosystem towards the realisation of an Atmanirbhar, Viksit Bharat,” says Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Managing Director & Group Chairman, MapmyIndia Mappls.

“At Zoho, we believe that true technological progress begins with self-reliance. Building deep-tech R&D from India has always been one of our foundational pursuits, driven by the immense talent and creativity that thrive in the country. Our partnership with MapmyIndia embodies this vision, uniting homegrown expertise in business software and digital mapping to deliver solutions that are powerful, privacy-focused, and proudly indigenous. This integration empowers Indian businesses by combining business intelligence with spatial intelligence, giving field teams the location-aware insights they need to better serve their customers,” says Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho.

With this integration, Zoho CRM users can now capture verified addresses, visualize customer locations, discover potential leads in nearby areas, and optimise sales routes — all powered by MapmyIndia’s indigenous mapping platform, which has been digitally mapping India since 1995. This collaboration empowers businesses to operate more efficiently, serve customers better, and make informed, location-aware decisions — using technology rooted in India’s soil. This exemplifies the growing strength of India’s technology ecosystem — where Swadeshi innovation not only serves the business interests but also strongly aligns with national interests by creating a showcase of the quality, precision, and reliability indigenous technology, projecting India’s economic and innovative prowess to the world.