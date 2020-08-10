MapmyIndia Move recognises in AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Read Article

MapmyIndia Move app has been adjudged India’s best GPS Navigation and Location tech app at the Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, an initiative of Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class Apps in their respective categories. MapmyIndia is India’s pioneer and leader in digital mapping and advanced location-based and IoT technologies and Move is the company’s flagship app platform.

“It is a proud moment for all MapmyIndians. A journey that began twenty five years ago with a belief that someday 80% of all data would have a location component, and our desire to build a soft infrastructure of comprehensive, accurate and highly localized digital maps of India and complementary location technologies to put her amongst the leading nations that are harnessing Location technologies, has reached a significant milestone. And today we feel vindicated, our ongoing mission is, though not fully accomplished but it is certainly to a large extent – with the creation of the best digital map product for the country and world-class advanced location-based technologies.

“Being AatmaNirbhar as a company and helping India become it in digital maps and location technologies, have been our guiding lights since the beginning. We have always focused on building indigenous technologies and remained profitable. We respect privacy and user data is not exploited for any other purpose like advertising, that may compromise it . MapmyIndia knows India better, which is reflected in the better detail and localisation of our intelligent maps and solutions. Making MapmyIndia Move a better, safer and more intelligent alternative for Indians. We need the support of all of you – users and the government – to use and encourage the use of MapmyIndia, be ‘Vocal for Local’ and help us go ‘Local se Global’. I, along with thousands of MapmyIndians, thank the Government of India for recognising our efforts and conferring upon us the coveted AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Challenge award,” says Rakesh Verma, Chairman and Managing Director, MapmyIndia.

