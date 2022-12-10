Marketers optimistic despite headwinds: Salesforce report

Salesforce released its eighth annual State of Marketing report. In the report, Indian marketers say their work provides increasing value despite macroeconomic and labor headwinds. The report also reveals how marketers in the countries surveyed are adapting to changes in privacy regulations — all while managing more data sources than ever before.

Ninety one percent of Indian marketers say their work provides greater value than it did a year ago — a 12% point increase from last year. However, they face an uphill battle in an uncertain economy: 42% of Indian marketers cited budgetary constraints and 75% of Indian marketers agreed that customer expectations are more difficult to meet than they were a year ago.

To help meet the moment, marketers are focusing on:

Balancing personalization with customer comfort levels

Modernizing tools and technologies

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Senior VP, and MD – Sales, Salesforce India, said, “Digital transformation is critical to navigating the growing headwinds we are experiencing today. Marketers remain determined about their contributions to the success of their businesses. With automation, intelligence, and real-time data, personalization and investing in the right tools to collaborate, they are able to capture and act on insights across channels, thereby deliver exceptional experience to their customers and deliver business impact.’

The trends revealed in the State of Marketing report were collected from a survey of 6,000 marketing leaders across 35 countries and six continents, including 250 from India. Insights include the following: