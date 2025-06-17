Mastercard onboards customers up to four times faster with Cloud Edge

Mastercard announced that Asia Pacific banks and fintechs can onboard to its network up to four times faster and streamline the launch of payment tools via Mastercard Cloud Edge, its cloud- based connectivity solution, offered in collaboration with cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company.

Fintechs worldwide are expected to grow approximately three times faster than the overall banking industry through 2028, powered largely by emerging markets growth in Asia Pacific1. This growth is further accelerated by cloud computing and will account for over $1 trillion in value across the world’s top 500 companies. In Asia Pacific, cloud computing is integral for fintech growth and is set to drive the market to a projected value of nearly $311 billion by 20292.

“With Cloud Edge, Mastercard brings pioneering innovations in cloud and payments to Asia Pacific banks, financial institutions, and cloud-native organisations – meeting forward-thinking customers where they want to be,” said Sandeep Malhotra, executive vice president, Core Payments, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. “Cloud Edge reinforces Mastercard’s commitment to resiliency, redundancy and security while offering customers cost efficiency as well as greater choice, speed and flexibility. For instance, with cloud computing, fintechs can serve customers easily during demand spikes like national holidays or sales events without needing more physical infrastructure.”

As an additional onboarding option, Mastercard Cloud Edge provides customers, including issuers, acquirers, network enablement partners and payment processors, with:

Seamless, private connectivity to Mastercard powered by the speed and scale of the cloud across Asia Pacific so customers are not tied to a single IT infrastructure or on-premises solutions. Cloud Edge accelerates time to market and ensures regulatory compliance with local data storage and processing requirements so customers can develop fintech solutions more quickly.

For example, Episode Six, a global provider of enterprise-grade ledger and cards infrastructure, is using Cloud Edge to assist banks, fintechs and payments organisations in Asia Pacific as they design and launch leading digital payment propositions like credit and B2B payments.

“All of Episode Six’s bank-grade technology was created specifically for the cloud, and as such, we understand how important infrastructure is for partners to scale with greater security now and in the future,” said John Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO, Episode Six. “We are excited to collaborate with Mastercard on Cloud Edge so that we can reduce time to market for their clients, while ensuring security, backup and protection by encrypting and storing data in the cloud.”