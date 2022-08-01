MAXHUB to launch its state-of-the-art experience centres across India, aims to set up 5 centres by FY 2022

MAXHUB, the world’s leading interactive and collaboration solutions brand is all set to launch its state-of-the-art experience centres across the country in tier1 and tier2 cities. The experience centres will be set up in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The company aims to inaugurate these 5 experience centres in India by the end of 2022.

In order to help customers make smart buying decisions, the entire range of products will be on display at the centres which include –

Interactive Flat Panels

Digital Signage’s

LED Wall Displays

Video Conferencing Devices like webcams, PTZ Cameras, Panoramic Cameras, 360-degree cameras, Bluetooth speakers, etc.

With these centres, MAXHUB will officially enter the Indian market with brand-owned channels using an omnichannel retail strategy for its B2B and B2C Products.

Commenting on the announcement of new experience centres Mr. Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India & SAARC Region, said, “These experience centres will be the testament of our dedication to expanding our market share in India and satisfying the growing demand from clients for cutting-edge products. MAXHUB is growing steadily, and we endeavour to provide our products on various platforms, both online and offline. It is essential for channel partners, especially customers, to understand and stay updated with current industry trends in this era of quick technical improvements in interactive and collaboration solutions. We foresee connecting with our consumers in a more advanced way to enhance their buying experience. ”

The move comes at a time when MAXHUB is proactively expanding its business across target markets within India to cater to the increasing demand for interactive and collaborative solutions. The stakeholders and customers will be able to try their hands on the products displayed and experience innovative conceptual products. The launch will establish a brand presence in key cities and raise brand awareness among the audience in the market. The products on display will range in price from the UC Range (Webcam, Conference bars, Pan-tilted zoom (PTZ) cameras, Speakerphone, etc), which starts at INR 4,500 and goes up to INR 1,00,000 approx, Interactive flat panels (IFPs), which start at INR 1.5 lacs, Digital Signages of various costs according to their sizes, and Video walls displays, which range from approx 10 lacs to 40 lacs.

The experience centres will reflect and highlight the company’s commitment to enabling cutting-edge solutions that are propelled by innovation and digitisation.