McAfee and Fujitsu client computing enter in a partnership to secure consumer PCs

McAfee has announced a partnership, including a multi-year extended agreement, with Fujitsu Client Computing to deliver in class consumer security solutions to FCCL device users. McAfee and FCCL’s long standing partnership makes the integration of the products seamless to end-users allowing them to easily leverage McAfee security solutions to protect their digital lives.

As consumers and businesses alike adjust to a new digital first lifestyle due to the global pandemic, hackers adjust their tactics and the volume of threats created for hackers to profit as people do more and more online. In Q4 2020, McAfee Labs observed an average of 648 threats per minute, an increase of 60 threats per minute (10 per cent). In fact, the latest McAfee Threats Report: April 2021, which examined cybercriminal activity related to malware and the evolution of cyber threats in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, found the two quarters saw Covid-19 related cyber attack detections increase by 240 per cent in Q3 and 114 per cent in Q4.

“Our OEM partners know that it is critical that from the first use of any PC, consumers know they have security in place to keep them protected from agile hackers looking to infiltrate their devices for benefit,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales and Operations, McAfee.

“Together, FCCL and McAfee aim to deliver high quality solutions for all consumers,” said Shinji Yoshida, Head, Product Related Services Business Unit, FCCL.

