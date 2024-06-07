Media Alert: Adobe announces general availability of Adobe experience platform AI assistant to supercharge enterprise productivity

Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) AI Assistant, previewed at Adobe Summit in March 2024. This new offering enhances the productivity of experienced practitioners through generative AI, while democratising access to enterprise applications by bringing more individuals into content production and insights workflows. AEP is the solution of choice for organisations to build a single view of customers and engage them on every channel, used by leading brands including The Coca-Cola Company, Major League Baseball, Marriott International, General Motors, TSB Bank, Real Madrid and others. With AEP AI Assistant, brands can now deliver value to their organisations through a conversational interface that provides a deeper understanding of data and an ability to streamline workflows.

Embedded within Adobe Experience Cloud applications including Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimiser and Customer Journey Analytics, AEP AI Assistant can answer technical questions, automate tasks, simulate outcomes, and generate new audiences and journeys. These capabilities are brought to life through generative experience models, which capture Adobe product knowledge and insights based on an organisation’s unique data, campaigns, audiences and business goals—all in a brand-safe way and with a privacy-first mindset.

“AI assistants are driving a paradigm shift within enterprise software, dramatically lowering the barrier to entry for new use cases and also first-time users,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe is in a unique position to provide an out-of-the-box solution that can harness data to deliver insights and automation, given the scale of profiles, campaigns and interactions already being processed through Adobe Experience Platform, including 40 petabytes of data and 5 billion edge interactions per day.”

AEP AI Assistant capabilities include: