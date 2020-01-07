MediaTek has announced its collaboration with multiple technology providers and design services firms to expand its IoT program to drive innovation across the intelligent devices market. Working together, MediaTek and its partners will usher in differentiated, highly-integrated and feature-rich development platforms for the fast-moving IoT device marketplace. MediaTek’s Rich IoT program includes three AIoT chipset platforms: i300B (MT8362B) for voice assistant devices, i300A (MT8362A) for multimedia displays and i500 (MT8385) for AI vision devices.

The IoT program will accelerate the development cycle and minimize design risks for enterprises, startups, emerging brands and leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). MediaTek’s engineers have collaborated with partners to port and optimize value-add offerings on MediaTek’s AIoT platforms, enabling companies to integrate exciting AI features and capabilities into the i300B, i300A and i500 chipsets to bring cutting-edge connected products and services to consumers quickly and cost-effectively.

“Our Rich IoT program is enabling our partners to keep up with the surging market demand for smart home devices with AI-powered voice assistant, multimedia and vision capabilities,” said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group. “MediaTek’s AIoT chipsets have been optimized for partners’ solutions so companies of all sizes can design a wide range of IoT devices with edge-AI capabilities, deliver exciting new user experiences and address new market opportunities.”

Technology partners joining MediaTek’s Rich IoT ecosystem include:

DSP Concepts: Provider of audio development tools and IP for creators of audio-enabled products. DSP Concepts’ far-field voice interface technology will enable consumers to more seamlessly interact with connected devices.

Elliptic Labs: Elliptic’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform gives companies 360-degree field of view, presence detection and touch-free gesture abilities. Its ultrasound-empowered core technology requires no additional hardware sensor, and instead utilizes a device’s existing microphone and speaker to deliver intelligent and innovative features.

Esper: With Esper’s platform and developer tools, companies can quickly build, deploy and manage apps and devices for digital signage, point-of-sale and kiosk solutions.

Design services partners joining MediaTek’s Rich IoT ecosystem include:

Innocomm: Offering original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Innocomm helps companies design hardware and software solutions for connected devices.

OLogic: The Company offers hardware design expertise for electronics, embedded software, and design for manufacturing for consumer electronics, robotics and IoT.

Sasken: A specialist in product engineering and digital transformation, Sasken provides concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in the semiconductor, industrial, smart devices and wearables industries and beyond.