MediaTek outlines vision for AI-powered chipsets with dimensity 9500 at IMC 2025

MediaTek, a semiconductor company, unveiled its vision for shaping the future of AI-driven computing at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. Strengthening its technology roadmap, MediaTek also announced a strategic collaboration with TSMC to develop its next-generation flagship SoC on the enhanced N2P process, with volume production expected by late next year.

At an exclusive media briefing, MediaTek introduced its latest flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, built to power the next generation of premium 5G smartphones. The new SoC combines cutting-edge on-device AI, console-grade gaming performance, and industry-leading power efficiency, redefining what’s possible on mobile devices.

Redefining On-Device Intelligence

The Dimensity 9500 harnesses advanced AI capabilities to deliver intelligent, real-time experiences on smartphones. MediaTek demonstrated several AI-powered use cases, including image-to-image style conversion, 4K-resolution text-to-image generation, and real-time rendering using Unreal Engine technologies such as Mega Light and Nanite — achieving console-grade lighting, dynamic detail, and AAA-level visuals on handheld devices.

The demos showcased how on-device AI is evolving beyond traditional applications, enabling richer creativity, immersive gaming, and enhanced personalization without compromising efficiency or privacy.

Industry Collaboration and Partner Ecosystem

The session featured participation from leading OEM partners — including Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Tecno, and Lava — who shared insights on integrating MediaTek’s latest SoCs into their upcoming flagship devices.

Goldee Patnaik, Head of PR and Communications, OPPO India, delivered a keynote spotlighting the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Series, powered by the Dimensity 9500, emphasizing OPPO’s commitment to bringing breakthrough AI and imaging capabilities to users.

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said,

“With AI becoming integral to daily life, consumers expect devices that deliver greater intelligence, speed, and personalization while maintaining energy efficiency. Our flagship Dimensity 9500 delivers breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance, and a full suite of premium experiences that our OEMs can bring to users globally.”

Jain further noted that the company’s efforts align with the IMC 2025 theme of ‘Innovate to Transform’, highlighting MediaTek’s deep expertise across connectivity, computing, and multimedia technologies.

Expanding the Intelligent Device Portfolio

MediaTek’s showcase at IMC 2025 also featured a diverse range of MediaTek-powered devices spanning multiple verticals — from mobility to smart computing and entertainment. Highlights included the HP G1m Chromebook powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520, the Vivo X200 FE with Dimensity 9300+, and the Lumio Arc 5 Projector, underscoring the company’s leadership in enabling efficient, intelligent performance across categories.