MediBuddy partners with Philips to bring advanced heart health tracking to every user in India

MediBuddy has joined hands with global health technology leader Philips to redefine preventive healthcare in India. On the occasion of World Heart Day, this pioneering partnership will bring early warning signs detection for the heart through the Philips HeartPrint to millions of smartphones across the country, potentially saving countless lives. By integrating advanced AI based longitudinal triaging on the users’ smartphone, MediBuddy reaffirms its commitment to making high-quality healthcare accessible to all Indians.

World Heart Day highlights the urgent need for proactive heart health management and this partnership addresses a critical need in India’s healthcare landscape. While traditional tests like ECGs assess the current state of the heart, the Philips HeartPrint offers a regular tracking tool that can indicate future risks and track how heart health progresses over time. This proactive approach to heart health management has the potential to transform cardiac care in India by enabling early intervention and personalised health strategies.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, said, “At MediBuddy, we’ve always believed that the future of healthcare lies in empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being. With heart disease being a leading cause of death in India, early detection is crucial. Our partnership with Philips integrates cutting-edge HeartPrint technology into our platform, revolutionising preventive cardiac care. This collaboration doesn’t just add a feature—it transforms how Indians approach heart health. By providing accessible, advanced tools for cardiac tracking, on the MediBuddy platform accessible through any smart phone we’re enabling millions to take control of their heart health, fostering earlier detection and better outcomes for a healthier nation.”

By simply scanning their finger using their smartphone’s camera through the MediBuddy mobile application, users can track key biomarkers that indicate their risk of heart disease, overall health deterioration, heart resilience, and changes in heart function over time. This technology analyses patterns to indicate critical factors such as the probability of heart disease, overall health deterioration, heart resilience, and both short-term and long-term changes in cardiac function. By tracking these crucial parameters, users can take proactive steps to address potential heart conditions before they develop into chronic issues.

The HeartPrint assessment tracks a wide range of vital health indicators, including cardiovascular age, diabetes risk, OSA risk, cardio-respiratory fitness index, heart rate analysis, cardiac index, blood pressure variability, and stress disorder prediction, among others will be accessible on MediBuddy mobile application.

The Resting Heart Assessment is a 5-day process where users track their heart activity by spending 2 minutes each day on a simple task and scan. After 5 days, users receive a detailed report highlighting key biomarkers, areas for improvement, and personalised recommendations. Similarly, the Reactive Heart Assessment follows the same process but spans 7 days.

By integrating the HeartPrint service into its digital health ecosystem, MediBuddy is poised to not only improve individual health outcomes but also reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and mitigate portfolio risks for insurers.

Key benefits for MediBuddy users:

Non-invasive heart health assessment: Users can easily monitor their heart health and assess potential risks using Philips’ HeartPrint technology.

Early detection and intervention: By tracking biomarkers digitally, users can identify potential heart issues early on, enabling timely medical intervention.

Convenience and accessibility: The assessment can be done from anywhere, anytime, using a smartphone, making heart health tracking more accessible to a wider population.

As part of its commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare, MediBuddy will integrate the Philips HeartPrint service into its digital health platform. This integration will allow MediBuddy’s extensive network of healthcare partners to leverage population health strategies, build awareness about their services, and ensure timely and appropriate referrals.

“We are passionate about proactive health, and it is a fantastic opportunity for us to collaborate with MediBuddy and create a heart health revolution across India. Our health tech expertise is a perfect fit with MediBuddy’s digital health platforms enabling the evolution of a much needed consumer health continuum based on out-of-the-hospital screening, precise digital interventions, early diagnosis and timely clinical care. Proactive health implies accurate decisions from all stakeholders made based on longitudinal health analysis and we are confident that our partnership will set the standards for the industry to adopt and improve. Together we will truly bring health to home,” said Adarsh Holavanahalli – Business Venture Leader – IGT Solutions, Philips.

The launch of this service marks a new era in proactive heart health management in India. The technology creates micro health patterns through advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to empower users with the tools to track subclinical progressions and act before emergencies arise.