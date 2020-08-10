Meet the winners of ‘AatmaNirbhar’ app innovation challenge

Read Article

Winners of a challenge envisaged to showcase India as one of the leading app developing countries globally were announced in nine categories that saw short video app Chingari, news app Logically and health app StepSetGo emerge as top players in their categories, among others.

The “AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge” was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 which saw participation from 6,940 tech entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

The challenge had entries for nine different categories namely Business, eLearning, Entertainment, Games, Health, News, Office and Work from Home, Others and Social.

A mega hackathon was organised on Friday where the top finalists selected under the challenge across categories showcased their apps.

In the Social category, Chingari emerged as the top winner, followed by writing app Your Quote and Koo which allows people to follow top Indians and news in Indian languages.

In the Business category, the top three winners were Zoho Invoice, Books & Expense; Mall 91; and GimBooks — Easy Invoice Manager, respectively.

The E-Learning category also had three winners with Disprz; Kutuki Kids Learning app; and Hello English: Learn English, taking the first, second and third positions respectively.

In the News category, Logically was followed by IsEqualTo which offers daily news, quiz and general knowledge for students.

In the Entertainment category, the top three winners were CaptionPlus; Meme Chat; and FTC Talent, respectively.

In the Games category, the top three winners were Hitwicket Superstars – 3D cricket Strategy Game; ScarFall– The Royale Combat; and World Cricket Championship 2a”WCC2, respectively.

The Office category had two winners Zoho Workplace & Cliq followed by SureMDM.

The health category also had two winners StepSetGo (SSG) followed by iMumz – week by week pregnancy programme.

The Other category had three winners — MapmyIndia Move – Maps, Navigation and Tracking; Ask Sarkar; myitreturn in top positions respectively.

The challenge saw participation of excellent apps that have the potential of being leaders in their categories, Ministry of Electronics & IT said, adding that many of the apps have been developed by women entrepreneurs who have shown how innovation and technology can help create value and successful enterprises.

(IANS)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com