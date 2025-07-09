Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team taps TeamViewer for simulator optimization

New Delhi, July 9, 2025 – In the high-stakes world of Formula 1, where every fraction of a second matters, TeamViewer, a global leader in remote connectivity and workplace digitalization, is helping The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team enhance simulator operations through its enterprise-grade solution, TeamViewer Tensor.

Tasked with giving drivers a competitive edge even before they hit the track, the simulator environment at Brackley replicates real-world racing conditions in a fully controlled digital setup. The driver-in-loop simulator is a crucial tool for preparing both seasoned driver George Russell and newcomer Kimi Antonelli. With every circuit virtually modeled, the team can test thousands of configuration combinations before race day.

Thanks to TeamViewer Tensor, engineers and simulator teams—often operating across continents—can now seamlessly access and manage simulator systems remotely, enabling real-time configuration, troubleshooting, and collaboration even when not physically present at the factory.

“Not only are the simulators a sensitive area, they’re also very secretive. We need to be able to trust that the data security is in place. With TeamViewer, we can have that peace of mind,” said Christian Damm, Simulator Development Engineer at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. “The work in the simulator has a direct impact on the track, so being able to push boundaries and enhance performance is a win for my team.”

One of the key advantages of Tensor is dynamic remoting, allowing multiple users to connect to a single machine for collaborative problem-solving. Damm highlights how he can replicate his multi-screen workstation setup on a laptop while working remotely—delivering flexibility without compromising performance.

Additionally, Tensor’s centralized management capabilities have streamlined operations, making it easy to manage users and devices, onboard new resources, and ensure airtight security. The platform also offers superior visual performance with higher resolution, reduced latency, and the ability to adjust color depth and bitrate—outperforming the team’s previous remote software.

“With the cost cap in place, every technology investment must deliver tangible value,” said Steven Riley, Head of IT Operations and Service Management, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. “We use TeamViewer across our digital workplace—from the office and the factory to the racetrack—so when Christian needed an upgrade for simulator technology, Tensor was the obvious choice.”