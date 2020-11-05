Mi India expands its laptop portfolio with Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition

Read Article

Mi India has expanded its laptop portfolio in India today with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition, powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. Designed as the perfect e-learning device, the notebook delivers uncompromised multitasking and productivity. Mi India also announced the all new Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro, a compact and mighty power bank with 22.5W ultra-fast charging capabilities.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said, “We have always aimed at empowering our users and enabling them to use the latest tech. Recently, we introduced the Mi Notebook 14 series in India. It gave consumers power-packed performance, coupled with minimalistic design and innovative features and was very well received by our consumers making it one of the bestselling laptop series on Amazon India since its launch in June.

We are super thrilled to be expanding our portfolio, this time focused on addressing the growing needs of learning from home. Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is a perfect model for young professionals and students and will provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience.

Power Banks have grown to become an essential accessory for every smartphone user in India. We are proud to have sold over 10 million Made in India Mi Power Banks. This feat is a testimony to our strong understanding of what consumers want in this segment. We are now bringing the most compact power bank in the Mi lineup, offering users great capacity, fast charging and reversible USB-C port capabilities.

We are confident that both products will not only be a perfect fit in their price segment but will also challenge the market while delivering great battery life, and superior performance.”

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition

Modern PC

With learning from home becoming a modern challenge, Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition provides the perfect solution. It is a Modern PC – powered by one of the latest processors, fast SSD storage, thin and light design and long battery life.

Design

Designed specially to enhance e-learning experience, the new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with a 14” immersive display with 81.2% screen-to-body ratio. Sporting a 16:9 Full HD (1920 x1080) display, the new Mi Notebook comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and reduce eye strain while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source. Weighing just 1.5 kg, the notebook looks appealing in a thin and light body while delivering top notch performance. It also supports an in-built 720p HD webcam to make e-learning much easier.

Performance

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with a dual core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor and integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 making it a perfect device for multi-tasking. It is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and 256GB of fast SSD storage, ensuring an overall smooth performance. In addition to this, it comes with DTS Audio Processing to fine tune audio levels for the best content consumption experience.

Battery

Mi NoteBook 14 e-learning edition offers up to 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery upto 50% in under 35 mins.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro 10000mAh comes with 22.5W ultra-fast charging and can charge a typical 4500mAh smartphone battery 1.6 times on a single charge. It is made from high quality and environment friendly PC + ABS material that makes it lightweight, yet strong and durable. Featuring a Type-C and Micro-USB charging input support, the device comes with three output ports letting users not only charge their smartphone but other gadgets and accessories as well.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro is designed and built to give consumers faster charging with enhanced safety and protection. It comes with a 10,000mAh lithium-ion polymer battery which ensures safe charging with every use. It also comes with a 12-layer advanced chip protection which safeguards all devices from factors such as temperature protection, short circuit, reset protection, battery overcharge and over discharge protection, among other things, making it the perfect companion, even as part of your carry-on accessory on a flight. Mi Pocket Powerbank Pro features low power charging mode which allows consumers to charge devices that require low-power output such as Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands or smartwatches safely by simply double pressing the power button.

Pricing and Availability

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition with the latest 10th Gen Intel ® Core™ i3 processor will be available in Silver colour at an inaugural starting price of INR 34,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro will be available in Black colour variant, exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Homes, starting 5th November 2020

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]