Micro focus deepens channel commitment in Asia Pacific and Japan

Micro Focus has increased focus on its dedicated channel program, reinforcing and extending Micro Focus’s commitment to its distributor and reseller base in Asia Pacific and Japan against the pandemic backdrop. Members of Micro Focus Partner Program can expect focused, enriched layer of support and enablement across key pillars including portfolio enhancements, training and certifications, and upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

Driving growth for the channel community even during the crisis period, Micro Focus made swift and strategic investments at the start of this year to smoothen the transition for partners and equip them with essential resources to support their customers’ Business Continuity Plans. Micro Focus rolled out a series of packaged digital offerings that leverage the breadth and depth of its technology portfolio, allowing partners to confidently add value across key technology pillars—Hybrid IT, Security, DevOps and Predictive Analytics.

The focus on building partners’ digital capabilities and resilience underscores key Micro Focus initiatives to introduce flexibility and process adjustments to the channel program. This year, the company saw a tenfold year-on-year increase in the Virtual Instructor-led Trainings attendees and 15 percent increase of certifications acquired. Partner and resellers now also benefit from funding support and guidance on go-to-market strategies, which serve as key drivers of new growth opportunities in 2020 and beyond.

“Micro Focus’ commitment to our partners and customers was put to the test this year due to major disruptions to the global economy and unforeseen changes to the way businesses are conducted. The situation required practical and decisive actions from us, and we are very heartened to see our approach making a positive impact on the way our partner community has adapted to and thrived in today’s business climate,” said Stephen McNulty, President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Micro Focus. “Through the strengthened relationship we have with our network of resellers and distributors in Asia Pacific and Japan, we want to instil in them a renewed sense of confidence to approach their customers with strong capabilities and a deep understanding of modern IT needs that meet urgent business requirements.”

Micro Focus’ continued investments in delivering more value and growth opportunities to our dedicated partner base have been met with positive partner response in Asia Pacific and Japan. The company has seen over 50 percent of year-on-year growth in number of partners submitting deal registrations, which reflects an increase in net new businesses, as well as enhanced partner capabilities to better serve their customers across the region.

Micro Focus will be announcing nine winners at this year Micro Focus Partner Awards, which will take place virtually on 24 November 2020. Amongst the list to winners, the following representatives from Asia Pacific and Japan will be honoured for their dedication to powering innovative solution for the region’s digital future:

Insync Solutions Pty Ltd – APJ Partner of the Year 2020, Emerging Market

Adamant Information Technology – APJ Partner of the Year 2020, Predictive Analytics

Larsen And Toubro Limited Smart World & Communication – APJ Partner of the Year 2020, Smart City Innovation

Sidney Lim, Technical Director at NH2 System Sdn Bhd – Micro Focus Partner of the Year 2020, Southeast Asia award recipient – shared: “Partnership with Micro Focus uniquely positions us in many forefront IT technologies to serve our customer needs. We are excited to sell and implement the breadth and depth of solution portfolio that addresses many practical problems.”

