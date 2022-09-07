Micro Focus announced five new partnerships in India committed to achieving sustainable long-term impacts. The community-focused programmes aim to address climate change resilience, improve quality and equity in school education, and develop employability skills to enhance social mobility.

As part of Micro Focus INSPIRE, the company-wide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, the partnerships build on the company’s long-standing social responsibility commitments and further strengthen the company’s support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) to help to achieve a more sustainable future for all.

The latest charities that Micro Focus will support in India are:

Mantra4Change : The nonprofit organisation’s mission is to help transform India’s public education system by creating a movement of leaders to build sustainable, holistic, and enriching learning experiences for millions of children.

Anudip Foundation for Social Welfare : Through its skill development training centres across India, Anudip Foundation for Social Welfare helps people from low socioeconomic communities find employment and transform their lives.

World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF) : Micro Focus is supporting the WWF's Climate Resilient Cities Programme, designed to build climate resilience in cities across the country. The programme educates communities and city stakeholders, including local government and businesses, on how to anticipate and respond to potential risks resulting from climate change.

Agastya International Foundation : The nonprofit foundation aims to make education in India accessible to all children, irrespective of their economic and social backgrounds. Through its digital programme, the Agastya International Foundation enables children in areas with limited internet access to thrive in today's technology-driven world.

Center for Catalyzing Change: To harness equality and inclusion, Micro Focus is sponsoring a comprehensive programme to help empower teenage girls as they prepare for the future of work. The programme will equip the girls with basic employability skills across digital and financial awareness, alongside topics relating to emotional and mental wellbeing.

Sarah Atkinson, Director of ESG at Micro Focus, said, “We are committed to helping address some of society’s biggest challenges such as tackling economic inequality and fighting climate change, which disproportionately impacts the poorest and most vulnerable, amplifying global inequality. Through these latest strategic partnerships, we are working to achieve a shared goal of driving long-term sustainable social transformation. Our employees play a significant part in supporting the communities where they live and work. Through these partnerships, our employees will have further opportunities to volunteer and make a positive difference.”

Santosh More, Co-Founder of Mantra4Change, said, “Our partnership with Micro Focus brings tremendous support to help us drive our mission to create a movement of education leaders to build sustainable, holistic and enriching learning experiences for millions of children across India. This will help significantly improve the lives of many people – not only today but for generations to come. We are excited to partner with Micro Focus to help bring our vision to life.”

These latest charity partnerships expand Micro Focus’ social responsibility commitments in India, underpinned by the company’s social purpose to help equip communities with the right skills to thrive in their digital futures. Micro Focus continues its partnership with the following nonprofit organisations: