Micron delivers industry’s highest capacity SOCAMM2 for low-power DRAM in the AI data centre

In an era of unprecedented AI innovation and growth, the entire data centre ecosystem is transforming toward more energy-efficient infrastructure to support sustainable growth. With memory playing an increasingly critical role in AI systems, low-power memory solutions have become central to this transformation. Micron Technology, Inc. announced customer sampling of 192GB SOCAMM2 (small outline compression attached memory modules) to enable broader adoption of low-power memory within AI data centres. SOCAMM2 extends the capabilities of Micron’s first-to-market LPDRAM SOCAMM, delivering 50% more capacity in the same compact footprint. The added capacity can significantly reduce time to first token (TTFT) by more than 80% in real-time inference workloads. The 192GB SOCAMM2 uses Micron’s most advanced 1-gamma DRAM process technology to deliver greater than 20% improvement in power efficiency, further enabling power design optimisation of large data centre clusters. These savings become quite significant in full-rack AI installations, which can include more than 40 terabytes of CPU-attached low-power DRAM main memory. The modular design of SOCAMM2 improves serviceability and lays the groundwork for future capacity expansion.

Building on a five-year collaboration with NVIDIA, Micron pioneered the use of low-power server memory in the data centre. SOCAMM2 delivers LPDDR5X’s inherent advantages, exceptionally low power consumption and high bandwidth, to the main memory of AI systems. Designed to meet the evolving demands of massive-context AI platforms, SOCAMM2 provides the high data throughput required for AI workloads while delivering new levels of energy efficiency, setting a new standard for AI training and inference systems. This combination of advantages will make SOCAMM2 a key memory solution for leading-edge AI platforms in the years ahead.

“As AI workloads become more complex and demanding, data centre servers must achieve increased efficiency, delivering more tokens for every watt of power,” said Raj Narasimhan, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Cloud Memory Business Unit. “Micron’s proven leadership in low-power DRAM ensures our SOCAMM2 modules provide the data throughput, energy efficiency, capacity and data centre-class quality essential to powering the next generation of AI data centre servers.”

Advertisement

Through specialised design features and enhanced testing, Micron SOCAMM2 products transform low-power DRAM, initially designed for mobile phones, into data centre-class solutions. Extensive experience in high-quality data centre DDR memory helps Micron ensure that SOCAMM2 meets the stringent quality and reliability requirements of our data centre customers.

SOCAMM2 improves power efficiency by more than two-thirds compared with equivalent RDIMMs, while packing its performance into a module one-third the size, optimising data centre footprint and maximising capacity and bandwidth. SOCAMM’s modular design and innovative stacking technology improves serviceability and aids the design of liquid-cooled servers.

Micron has been an active participant in the JEDEC SOCAMM2 specification definition and is working closely with industry partners to drive standards that will accelerate low-power adoption in AI data centres to improve power efficiency across the entire industry. SOCAMM2 customer samples are shipping now in capacities up to 192GB per module and speeds up to 9.6 Gbps, with high-volume production aligned to customer launch schedules.