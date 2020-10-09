Microsoft and Red Hat announce general availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift in India

Read Article

Microsoft and Red Hat hasannounced the general availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift in the country. Jointly managed with Red Hat, Azure Red Hat OpenShift brings an enterprise-grade Kubernetes solution built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux – the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform – to Microsoft’s public cloud, Microsoft Azure.

Azure Red Hat OpenShift provides a powerful on-ramp to hybrid cloud computing, enabling IT organizations to use Red Hat OpenShift in their datacenters and more seamlessly extend these workloads to use the power and scale of Azure services. Businesses can expand resources with public cloud infrastructure while maintaining existing on-premises investments. The two companies are jointly hosting exclusive learning focused webinars and deep dive sessions for IT Pros and developers across the country.

According to Venkatesh Krishnan, Executive Director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India, “Hybrid cloud technologies are the future of enterprise computing. Through our collaboration with Red Hat, we provide a production-ready public cloud foundation. This offering reiterates our common goal to provide a powerful, supported and trusted choice for developing and deploying hybrid cloud workloads. It will empower enterprises in India to create a hybrid environment that meets their current as well future business needs – providing them the much required agility, scalability and efficiency as they rebuild their businesses.”

Neeraj Bhatia, Senior Director, Sales, Red Hat India and SAARC said, “Red Hat and Microsoft have been working together extensively in bringing forth services and co-developed products to customers across the world. Azure Red Hat OpenShift will lean on the strengths of both the parties, enabling customers to expand container innovation, deploy mission-critical apps with greater confidence and more easily manage and orchestrate cloud-native workloads across a hybrid cloud environment.

Azure Red Hat OpenShift is jointly engineered, operated, and supported by Microsoft and Red Hat. Customers will receive an integrated experience, including unified sign-up, on-boarding, service management and technical support. Additionally, Azure Red Hat OpenShift offers:

Fully managed clusters with master, infrastructure and application nodes managed by Microsoft and Red Hat without the need of virtual machines .Patching, upgrading, repair, disaster recovery and proactive 24/7 management are all included

Regulatory compliance certifications similar to other Azure services

Enhanced flexibility to more freely move applications from on-premise environments to the Azure public cloud via the consistent foundation of Red Hat OpenShift.

Greater speed to connect to Azure services to leverage other Azure capabilities from the customer’s OpenShift cluster

Ability to scale on your own terms: Use on-demand pricing, or reserved instances, whichever best meets the need of your workload and business and scale globally.

The Microsoft ecosystem of GISV partners: an ecosystem of ISV partners at a global scale, breaking down cost barriers to enterprise-class solutions.

Extended productivity with easier access to Azure public cloud services such as Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Machine Learning and Azure SQL DB for building the next-generation of cloud-native enterprise applications.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com