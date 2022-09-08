Microsoft announces Future Ready Application Hackathon for developers and digital Natives

Microsoft announced the Future Ready Applications hackathon, a six city, in-person hackathon for Microsoft customers and the developer community. The hackathon provides participants a platform to showcase innovative solutions and solve real- world business challenges around four themes- Fintech, ecommerce, sustainability and developer velocity.

The hackathon will be held in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kochion September 24, 2022. Using Microsoft Azure services and tools, participants will need to build an application that addresses a business problem for the industry. The winning team will be shortlisted based on the innovative idea and their presentation. Participants also get the opportunity to be mentored by Microsoft subject matter experts who will guide them on leveraging Microsoft Azure to supercharge innovation strategies and accelerate their hack velocity.

The top three winners of the hackathon from each city will receive cash rewards of INR 50,000, INR 30,000, and INR 20,000 respectively. In addition to this, participants will be given $200 Azure credit coupons along with participation certificates.

Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, said, “We are elated to launch the Future Ready Applications hackathon- a platform for developers to present their coding skills and solve interesting business problems and real-world challenges through Microsoft service offerings. Developers will be mentored by our Microsoft subject matter experts who will help them build the apps for tomorrow on Microsoft Azure”.

Microsoft Azure platform hosts more than 200 products and cloud services which can help developers solve today’s challenges and design solutions for the future. Our goal is to empower developers to harness the power of the cloud, enabling them to move from idea to code; code to cloud and cloud to the world. A series of initiatives focused on developers have been launched to empower the community like the Blogathon Challenge, virtual training days, cloud skills challenge across the Azure community present in 100 Indian cities.