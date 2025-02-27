Microsoft announces Its global list of top 100 MCTs: Indian company CloudThat dominates with 20 trainers in top 100

CloudThat is proud to announce that 20 of its Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs) have been featured in Microsoft’s prestigious Top 100 MCTs global list for 2025. This remarkable achievement highlights CloudThat’s excellence in technical training and its dedication to empowering professionals with cutting-edge Microsoft technology skills.

CloudThat’s trainers clinch 20 spots in Microsoft’s Top 100 MCT Global Rankings

The Top 100 MCTs global list is an esteemed global recognition by Microsoft, honouring the highest-performing Microsoft Certified Trainers. The selection is based on Metrics That Matter (MTM) survey ratings, which capture learner feedback on training effectiveness and instructional quality. CloudThat’s strong presence in this elite group underscores its commitment to delivering impactful learning experiences.

Speaking about this milestone, Bhavesh Goswami, Founder and CEO of CloudThat, expressed his delight, “Out of the several thousand Microsoft Certified Trainers worldwide, to have 20 CloudThat trainers recognised among the Global Top 100 is an incredible achievement. Over the years, our trainers have continuously refined their training methodologies, learned from one another, and adopted the best instructional practices. Our commitment to enhancing learning experiences has paid off, and we are honoured that our trainers have been acknowledged by Microsoft.”

Microsoft’s MCT Top 100 list recognises Microsoft trainers who excel across various technology domains, including specialisation in AI, ML, and Data. This year, six CloudThat trainers were acknowledged for their proficiency across all Microsoft courses, while eight trainers stood out for their excellence in AI, ML, and Data. Notably, six trainers achieved recognition in both categories—a significant achievement that highlights their versatility and deep mastery across multiple Microsoft technology areas.

As Microsoft continues to honour top educators in the technology space, CloudThat remains committed to bridging the global digital skills gap by offering world-class training programs in cloud computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, DevOps, and other transformative technologies. This milestone further solidifies CloudThat’s position as a leader in the technology training industry, ensuring that professionals across the globe have access to high-quality Microsoft certification programs and cutting-edge learning experiences.