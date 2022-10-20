Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January 2023

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met with India’s Consul General in San Francisco, Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, to discuss the critical role digital technology plays in empowering inclusive growth in India. The discussion focused on India’s growth trajectory and the country’s potential to be a global political and technology leader.

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change,” said Nadella following his meeting with Dr. Prasad. “The next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organizations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience.”

During the meeting, Nadella also formally received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award for distinguished service. Nadella was named one of 17 awardees earlier this year.

On receiving the award, Nadella said: “It’s an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.”

Nadella plans to visit India in January 2023, his first visit to the country in nearly three years.