Microsoft channel chief transition, Rodney Clark to replace Gavriella Schuster

Read Article

Blog by Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions

Our mission in the Global Partner Solutions organization is to build and sell intelligent cloud and intelligent edge solutions with partners, empowering people and organizations to achieve more, and part of this is to continue driving growth for Microsoft and our partners. After nearly seven years of leading our partner ecosystem and the One Commercial Partner team, Gavriella Schuster is ready to transition these accountabilities and refocus her efforts on other areas of leadership. She has accomplished so much for Microsoft and our partner ecosystem in transforming the business; from leading the organization through the formation of the One Commercial Partner team, the development of our cloud ecosystem to now 90K successful partners, the maturation of the Cloud Solution Provider program, the evolution of MPN landing partner center as our single front door to Microsoft, as well as important outcomes through partner co-sell connecting partners to customers to grow their business. I want to thank and congratulate Gavriella for her contributions and impact for Microsoft and for our partners!

As part of this transition, Rodney Clark will be the new CVP of Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief for Microsoft. Over the past several years, Rodney has led the IoT and Mixed Reality Sales business, responsible for building intelligent systems and mixed reality capability through sales and go-to-market execution, with thousands of partners and customers. In his 20+ years at Microsoft, Rodney has been no stranger to the channel, maintaining proximity and spending a vast majority of time dedicated to growing partner value. His experience, passion, and commitment to not only accelerate the industry, but to push Microsoft through focus on building capability through partners, positions him incredibly well to help our partners continue to drive growth. He has also led multi-.billion-dollar businesses, developed new channels and markets, driven M&A initiatives and ran international organizations. We look forward to introducing you to Rodney at Microsoft Inspire in July.

Gavriella will focus on transitioning her responsibilities to Rodney, helping the team close the year strong and preparing the business for the future. I’d like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank Gavriella for her dedication to partners for the past seven years.

As we continue to plan for our new fiscal year starting in July, we look forward to Inspire and sharing our priorities to help our partners build differentiated solutions and accelerate growth.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]