Microsoft expands footprint in India with a new engineering hub in NCR

Microsoft has announced the launch of the India Development Center (IDC), National Capital Region (NCR). IDC NCR is Microsoft’s third Development Center in India, serving as a premier facility for driving innovation.

The India Development Center represents Microsoft’s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services for driving digital innovation. IDC, NCR will play a critical role in Microsoft India’s expansion and growth story. The facility will open opportunities for thousands of engineers, with plans to expand to a full-fledged development center, similar to IDC facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Kurt DelBene, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Core Services Engineering and Operations, and the Chairman of the IDC Advisory Board, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of our India Development Center in NCR. We have built a strong engineering presence in India over the past two decades and we are excited to be expanding to Noida. This represents a critical expansion of our ability to attract world-class technology talent. Our deep commitment to the region will help us further Microsoft’s mission to empower every individual and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd., said, “The launch of the new IDC center in NCR is a step towards realizing IDC’s vision to be a world class development center and source of innovation for the next billion users. This creates opportunities for engineers to do meaningful work that will have impact across the world. We are excited to tap into the engineering talent available in this part of the country to create a truly pioneering organization that will build innovative solutions for global impact.”

IDC NCR will be home to Microsoft’s engineering teams across various technology groups, including Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Research Group, Cloud & Enterprise Group, and Experience & Devices Group, along with Core Services Engineering and Operations. IDC NCR will also house Mixer, Microsoft’s live streaming gaming platform team, becoming the first center to host the gaming team outside the company headquarters in Redmond.

With this addition, the India Development Center will have teams across all engineering divisions from Microsoft, making IDC a true microcosm of engineering work at Microsoft. The new facility is built in line with Microsoft’s global standards in Intelligent Workplace, giving employees access to state-of-the-art facilities.