Microsoft India announces winners of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards

Microsoft India announced the country winners of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards at Inspire 2022, the company’s flagship partner conference. The Microsoft Partner of the Year awards recognize outstanding successes and innovations by partners in over 100 countries in a wide variety of categories. Each year, award recipients are selected based on their commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

For the second year in a row, Celebal Technologies was recognized as the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for their innovation and commitment to customer success. UNIQ solutions, Embee, and EY were awarded the Top Tech Intensity Partners in the Azure, Modern work and Business Applications categories respectively, while Yellow.ai and InMobi were recognized as the Top IP Co-Sell Partners of the Year. Crayon was recognized as the Top Transformation to Scale Partner.

In addition to the country winners, global winners of the Microsoft Partner of the Year awards were also recognized at Inspire. This year, Tata Consultancy Services was recognized as one of the global winners in the Business Excellence category (Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation) as well as under the Industry category (Retail and Consumer Goods). Wipro was recognized as a category winner in the Azure (Analytics) and Business Applications (Power BI) categories. EY India was recognized under the Business Applications category (Dynamic 365), Infosys was recognized under Security (Modern Endpoint Management) and HCL Technologies Ltd. won under Industry (Healthcare and Life Sciences)

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India, said, “The meaningful impact our partners enable through Microsoft’s cloud solutions is a compelling reminder of the importance of partnerships. These partnerships and our continued mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more are why we come together and celebrate this community every year. Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists, and to all our partners who have demonstrated innovation, commitment to their customers, and care for our world over this past year.”