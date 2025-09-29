Microsoft India Leadership Declares “Every Partner is a Priority” in Strategic Online Session with IAMCP India Attended by Over 150+ Microsoft Partners

In a significant online leadership session held on September 25, 2025, the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) India hosted senior leaders from Microsoft India for a virtual gathering of over 150 partners from across the nation. The session was marked by Microsoft’s strong and repeated emphasis on its commitment to its partner ecosystem, with the leadership team affirming that “every Microsoft Partner is a priority.”

The session was graced by esteemed Microsoft leaders including Om Batra, Director – Channel Sales; Nizamuddin Jehangir, Director – SMB Sales; Sanjeev Sharma, Director – Tech Sales & Partner CTO; Ajitabh Dwivedi, SMB Digital Sales – India & South Asia; Sarvannan Krishnan, Director – SMB Sales; and Kancchan Dilip Ovalekar, Partner Manager. The leadership team focused on strengthening the strategic alignment between Microsoft and its vast partner network in India, sharing a compelling vision for how they see IAMCP partners evolving and succeeding. They conveyed that Microsoft’s top leadership is keenly invested in the progress of every IAMCP India member, ensuring they are equipped to benefit their customers through robust engagement and dedicated support from Microsoft.

Responding to the collaborative spirit of the session, Neeraj Gargi, President of IAMCP India, unveiled the association’s strategic vision for the 2025-26 term. The vision focuses on deepening partner-to-partner collaboration, enhancing technical and business capabilities, and driving collective growth within the Microsoft ecosystem.

In a key announcement, Mr. Gargi confirmed that the next IAMCP India Annual Meet Illuminate 2026, a cornerstone event for the IAMCP India partner community, is scheduled to take place in February 2026. We are expecting more than 200+ Microsoft Partners to attend.

“The resonance and alignment we felt with the Microsoft India leadership team were truly powerful, and to share that experience online with over 150+ of our members was incredibly impactful. Their clear and repeated emphasis that every partner is a priority is not just a statement; it’s a call to action for all of us. Our 2025-26 vision is built on this foundation of mutual trust and support. We are committed to empowering our members to leverage Microsoft’s technologies to their fullest, driving innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to customers across India. The upcoming annual meet in February 2026 will be a milestone event to celebrate our collective progress and chart the course for the future.”

The session concluded with a renewed sense of partnership and a clear roadmap for mutual success, promising a vibrant year ahead for Microsoft partners in India.