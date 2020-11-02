MicroWorld joins hands with Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)

Read Article

MicroWorld Technologies Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India for collaboration in the area of cyber security.

Through this MoU CERT-In and MicroWorld propose to work together to enhance the overall security of the computing environment in India and to address the increasingly complex problems associated with cyber security threats. The MoU would facilitate cooperation for detection of latest cyber security threats such as malware/botnets that can adversely affect the information assets and privacy of the general users in the country and devise appropriate security measures while providing security tools to enable such users to secure their systems.

Under this MoU, CERT-In will provide a platform on its Cyber Swachhta Kendra (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) website through which users from across the country will be able to access and download MicroWorld’s eScan Antivirus Bot Removal Toolkit for free of cost.

The “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) is a part of the Government of India’s Digital India initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a secure cyber space by detecting botnet infections in India and enable cleaning and securing systems of end users. This centre is being operated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

The MicroWorld’s eScan Antivirus Bot Removal Toolkit or MWAV as it was formerly called enables users to scan their Windows-based computers and eradicate any infections it may have. It mitigates some of the commonly known infections like Viruses, Adware, Spyware, Adware, and other forms of malware.

The eScan Antivirus Toolkit (MWAV) requires no installation and can be run directly from anywhere, on a computer, USB Drive, or through a CD ROM, even when another antivirus is installed and protecting the computer. Further, eScan Mobile Security tool for Android will be available for cleaning malicious Apps and securing mobile devices.

Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In said, “The Cyber Swachhta Kendra has achieved various milestones while enhancing cyber hygiene amongst citizens in India. CERT-In envisages effective collaboration with Industry to enable citizens on safe usage of digital technologies. As the complexity, frequency and sophistication of malware continues to increase impacting the end user digital devices, there is a need for appropriate tools in the hands of citizens to safeguard themselves. The eScan tool from MicroWorld will help towards the vision of making India cyber swachh and build technical capacities within the country while safeguarding citizens from malware threats”.

Shweta Thakare, Vice President – Global Sales & Marketing, MicroWorld Technologies added, “The partnership with CERT-In endorses our capabilities as a cybersecurity provider and exhibits our willingness to shoulder the responsibility of strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity defence against the malice of the digital world. For all of us at eScan, it is a proud moment and our accomplishments stand as a testament to our efforts.”

Govind Rammurthy, Managing Director and CEO of Microworld Technologies said, “IT security is a matter of grave concern in these trying times and it gives us immense pleasure to work in tandem with CERT-in for its Cyber Swachhta Kendra. We are happy to announce that one of our popular tools – eScan Antivirus Toolkit – will be available through the CERT-In’s Cyber Swachhta Kendra platform for users across the country to utilize for free and stay secure. We aim to secure the country’s cyberspace with our futuristic and proactive technology with the aim of defending against any malignant advances that would arise from the digital universe.”

