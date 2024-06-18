Milestone Systems debuts cloud-based Milestone Kite in India at launch of new Experience Centre

Milestone Systems launched its first Experience Centre in India in the city of Bangalore, providing an interactive space where people can explore some of the world’s most advanced applications for video and sensor technologies—from enabling manufacturing automation, to securing data centres, to elevating safety in healthcare.

The event also saw the launch in India of the company’s new Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) software, Milestone Kite, a highly scalable cloud application which is compatible with more than 25,000 different devices and can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Simple to install and run, and requiring minimal physical infrastructure, Milestone Kite gives businesses the ability to manage their security easily so that they can focus more on their core operations.

Malou Toft, Vice President, Milestone Systems for APAC, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be opening our brand-new Experience Centre in India as it embarks on its Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative—a pivotal moment in the country’s history. Milestone is committed to becoming a trusted growth partner by offering advanced video technologies that enhance productivity, unlocking capabilities such as data-driven business analytics, industrial automation, and real-time incident reporting.”

The company’s new Experience Centre is geared towards demonstrating the versatility of advanced video applications—in particular, the myriad uses outside of the realm of traditional surveillance. In addition to trying out Milestone Kite, visitors to the centre will be able to get hands-on experience with technologies including: heatmapping to optimise productivity in manufacturing operations and data centres; crowd management and automated baggage security for airports; and AI-powered passenger flow analytics for railways and other public transport infrastructure.

With the introduction of Milestone Kite, businesses in India now have access to video management software which is ideally suited to operations with multiple locations with a small number of cameras at each site. The service is particularly well suited to organisations with limited IT capabilities, bandwidth limitations, or premises where installing on-site gateway hardware is not feasible. Milestone Kite is made incredibly flexible by its ability to incorporate a range of value-added integrations, whether it is simple visitor tracking or deep analytics powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The centre opening comes at a time of significant economic development in India, with the government embarking on its “Viksit Bharat 2047” initiative, which aims to turn the country into a developed economy by its 100th year of independence in 2047. Supporting this vision is a focus on boosting the manufacturing industry and exports, while investing heavily in infrastructure such as airports and building industrial corridors across the country.

Among the guests of honour at the event was the Danish Ambassador to India, His Excellency Freddy Svane, who said: “The relationship between Denmark and India is built upon a commitment to multifaceted, sustainable partnerships that benefit both our countries. The launch of Milestone’s first Experience Center in India is a testament to the ongoing strength of this bilateral relationship, and I look forward to seeing more Danish companies expanding their presence and forging deeper roots in this incredibly dynamic, fast-growing economy. Milestone is playing a part in the realisation of Viksit Bharat by tapping into Bharat as the world’s new powerhouse of technologies and talents.”



Malou Toft added: “By focusing on key verticals such as automobile manufacturing, smart cities, critical infrastructure, and data centres, we want to help support economic progress, leading the way for improved well-being across all parts of society. As our Experience Centre demonstrates, our technology can also play a crucial role in quality-of-life contexts by enhancing public safety, improving the efficiency of infrastructure, and offering a more secure environment at locations such as schools and hospitals. We’re looking forward to partnering with stakeholders across a diverse range of sectors as India works towards a future of greater prosperity for all.”

This Experience Centre is Milestone Systems’ third facility of its kind in Asia Pacific, and is the latest move by the company to expand its footprint in the Indian market, having previously opened offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.