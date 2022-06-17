Milestone Systems introduces new xprotect incident manager

June 16, 2022 – With the introduction of the XProtect Incident Manager in 2022 R2, users will be able to manage incidents directly in their VMS and connect video footage with incidents as they unfold.

In the latest product update of Milestone System’s XProtect 2022 R2 video management software, Milestone introduces several new features and capabilities. These include managing and monitoring incidents with the click of one button, offering the Essential+ version of XProtect on AWS Marketplace starting on July 5, and improving license plate recognition to include style recognition. With this latest product update, Milestone Systems continues to raise the bar on higher performing video technology software and meet the market’s rising demand for comprehensive, best-in-class, turnkey video technology solutions.

XProtect Incident Manager

The new XProtect Incident Manager enables users to capture any live feed with a single click. When the incident is over, users can stop the capture and start filling in incident details. Incident types are fully configurable, allowing users to define incident types and details for reporting. Configuration options include free text, drop-downlists, dates and time fields, and several other options. Previously recorded footage can also be added to an incident to strengthen the evidence.

Milestone XProtect Essential+ on AWS

With the new release of Milestone XProtect 2022 R2, the Essential+ version of XProtect will replace the previous version in AWS Marketplace. Users will now be able to have all XProtect 2022 R2 product variants on AWS for optimized storage and transmission. The 2022 R2 version will be added to the previous version in AWS Marketplace, beginning July 5.

Improved License Plate Recognition (LPR)

XProtect 2022 R2 features enhanced license plate style recognition. Different countries have distinct license plate types and formats for various types of vehicles. The updated LPR feature enables users to recognize, sort and bundle license plate types by analyzing motor vehicles more efficiently. Depending on the country’s plate style, users will be able to distinguish trucks from private cars, or even police cars, limousines, trucks and buses form each other. Similarly, some countries have separate plates for gas driven or electric cars that will now be readily identified.

XProtect’s Improved License Plate Recognition Feature