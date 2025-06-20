Milestone Systems unveils comprehensive updates across Xprotect, Briefcam and Arclues

Milestone Systems announced updates across its complete security technology portfolio with releases for XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud video security. Each of these products give security professionals more powerful tools to protect people and assets while streamlining operations.

The releases demonstrate Milestone’s commitment to providing integrated security solutions that address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from on-premises operations to cloud-based deployments and advanced analytics. Security teams can now benefit from improvements across all three platforms.

Access Control Visualisation

Security operations often struggle with switching between different interfaces to monitor video and access control systems. The new XProtect 2025 R2 addresses this challenge by bringing access control directly onto Smart Map. Operators can now see doors and access points, such as card readers, entry gates, turnstiles, and other controlled entry devices, on the same map as their cameras, making it easier to monitor facility security at a glance.

When an access-related event occurs, the door icon on the map automatically updates, allowing operators to quickly identify issues. Teams can acknowledge alarms and control doors directly from the map interface, saving valuable time during security incidents when every second counts.

Advertisement

Practical Workflow Improvements

Operators will notice several practical improvements in their daily workflow. When creating image snapshots in investigations, operators can now include time stamps and camera information directly on the images, a frequently requested feature that improves traceability in reports. The Smart Client also combines previously separate HTML and image/text functions, making it easier to build comprehensive security dashboards.

For development partners, XProtect 2025 R2 enhances the Milestone Integration Platform with geographic positioning for access control units and expanded video codec support for web applications. The Milestone AI Bridge 2.0.0 is now officially available for production, making it easier for organisations to integrate artificial intelligence with their security video.

Enhanced Analytics Portfolio

The latest updates from BriefCam focus on delivering more reliable performance and intuitive operation for security teams using video analytics. Key enhancements include:

Enhanced stability through modernised infrastructure and strengthened security frameworks for consistent performance when analysing large volumes of video data

through modernised infrastructure and strengthened security frameworks for consistent performance when analysing large volumes of video data New Home Research Dashboard with tailored views for specific use cases, making it easier for different types of users to access the tools they need most

with tailored views for specific use cases, making it easier for different types of users to access the tools they need most Improved visualisation capabilities through enhanced mapping in the Respond Module to help better understand incident patterns and locations

capabilities through enhanced mapping in the Respond Module to help better understand incident patterns and locations Streamlined workflows for creating custom classifications and improved synchronisation with video management systems

Flexible Cloud Security Solutions

For organisations transitioning to cloud-based security, Milestone’s Arcules platform has received substantial enhancements that address the growing demand for flexible, scalable video surveillance solutions. The updated platform delivers:

Improved enterprise scalability , allowing organisations to expand their video security coverage without compromising performance or management complexity

, allowing organisations to expand their video security coverage without compromising performance or management complexity Enhanced user management capabilities that provide administrators with better control over access permissions and system configurations

capabilities that provide administrators with better control over access permissions and system configurations Expanded analytics features that help security teams extract more value from their video data and identify patterns more effectively

features that help security teams extract more value from their video data and identify patterns more effectively Better integration capabilities with existing security infrastructure, making it easier to adopt cloud-based video surveillance without disrupting established workflows

These improvements enable organisations to deploy hybrid security architectures that seamlessly integrate cloud and on-premises components, providing the flexibility to adapt security strategies as needs evolve.