Milestone Systems unveils Project Hafnia, leveraging NVIDIA cosmos curator for AI model training

India, March 20, 2025 – AI developers struggle to acquire high-quality, accurate video data for training visual AI models. Addressing this, Milestone Systems announced Project Hafnia, a platform democratizing AI-model training with compliant video data. The project leverages NVIDIA Cosmos Curator and AI fine-tuning microservices to streamline training.

Revolutionizing AI Model Training

Project Hafnia enables data generators to share their data and provides developers access to traceable, compliant annotated video. It utilizes NVIDIA’s Vision Language Models (VLMs) and data curation to enhance accessibility.

The first service is a VLM fine-tuned using NVIDIA microservices on curated transportation data. Optimized for NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA’s Video Search and Summarization (VSS) AI blueprint, it ensures peak performance.

“Milestone Systems is accelerating powerful visual services with the NVIDIA platform,” said Deepu Talla, NVIDIA VP & GM of Embedded and Edge Computing. “The next phase in AI adoption will be driven by solutions like NVIDIA VSS and accessible fine-tuned VLM models.”

Expanding Data Access for AI Growth

A global leader in video technology, Milestone Systems aggregates compliant data through its partner network. Organizations using its video management tools can now train AI models with high-quality data.

“AI is a game-changer, but its progress depends on data access,” said Thomas Jensen, Milestone Systems CEO. “Project Hafnia will be the smartest, fastest, and most responsible AI training platform.”

Powered by NVIDIA Cosmos Curator, Project Hafnia removes barriers in AI development, speeding up AI training by up to 30 times compared to current standards.

Boosting AI Accuracy and Speed

Milestone Systems offers two core services:

Training-as-a-Service (TaaS): Provides AI developers access to high-quality video data for model training. Visual Language Model as a Service (VLMaaS): Optimized for smart city transportation and traffic management, ensuring industry-leading performance.

With superior data quality and annotations, AI analytics in traffic management, manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, and business intelligence could achieve automation at an unprecedented scale.

Milestone’s Project Hafnia bridges the gap between video data and AI innovation, unlocking the next generation of visual AI capabilities worldwide.