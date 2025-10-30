Milestone unveils cloud-ready upgrades for XProtect and Arcules

Milestone Systems has announced significant updates to its XProtect 2025 R3 and Arcules platforms, introducing new capabilities that enhance cloud integration, accelerate investigations, and simplify security management for modern enterprises.

The latest releases focus on making surveillance systems more intelligent, accessible, and proactive — addressing real-world challenges faced by security teams while maintaining Milestone’s hallmark open-platform flexibility.

Smarter, Proactive Security with XProtect

The new XProtect Remote Manager brings comprehensive monitoring and management features, enabling security administrators to detect and resolve issues before they disrupt operations — reducing the need for on-site visits.

Teams can receive event-based notifications for cameras, servers, and services, while granular video permissions and role-based access control provide tighter management of who can view or operate specific devices. By integrating access control directly within XProtect, administrators gain a unified interface without needing multiple logins.

Advertisement

Arcules Cloud Platform: Faster Investigations, Greater Flexibility

The enhanced Arcules VSaaS platform introduces Multi-Camera Forensic Search, allowing investigators to analyze footage from multiple cameras simultaneously — streamlining event reconstruction for scenarios like campus safety and emergency response.

Other new capabilities include:

Dual-Layer Motion Detection combining cloud analytics with on-camera intelligence for more accurate event capture

Extended Camera-to-Cloud Compatibility , enabling cost-effective deployments with limited-memory devices

External Case Sharing, which allows secure, time-limited video evidence sharing with law enforcement and investigators

Together, the XProtect and Arcules updates strengthen Milestone’s mission to help organizations protect people, assets, and operations through connected, intelligent, and secure video technology.

“These innovations make it easier for organizations to act faster, smarter, and more securely — wherever their surveillance operations reside,” the company said in a statement.