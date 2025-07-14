Mindsprint, Planview join forces to streamline digital value chains

Mindsprint, a provider of AI-driven solutions for enterprise modernization, has entered into a strategic partnership with Planview, a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD). The collaboration is set to transform how organizations manage digital value chains, aiming to deliver measurable gains in productivity, agility, and innovation.

At the heart of the partnership lies a shared mission: to eliminate disconnected workflows, fragmented tools, and siloed decision-making that hinder project success. Together, Mindsprint and Planview will help enterprises shift from fragmented project oversight to a unified, data-driven, and strategic management ecosystem.

“This is not just a tactical collaboration, it’s a strategic leap forward,” said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO of Mindsprint. “We’re building a platform that brings speed, visibility, and control into enterprise operations, enabling continuous transformation and value creation.”

The partnership combines Planview’s robust technology platform with Mindsprint’s expertise in implementation, analytics, and enterprise integration. The result: a seamless Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) experience that aligns business strategy with delivery — from planning to execution.

Vishal Dhawan, MD & President (APAC) at Planview, emphasized the synergy: “Mindsprint’s customer-first approach and deep implementation expertise make them the ideal partner as we scale the impact of our solutions. Together, we enable enterprises to accelerate transformation and realize ROI from day one.”

Key highlights of the offering include:

-Unified platform experience integrating data, teams, and workflows

-Real-time visibility into project performance and resource utilization

-Seamless integration with tools like Jira, SAP, and Excel

-Improved strategic alignment across departments and business units

-Faster, insight-led decision-making powered by analytics and reporting

By removing organizational silos and aligning execution with strategy, the Mindsprint–Planview alliance is poised to redefine what success looks like in modern project and portfolio management.