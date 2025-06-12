Mindsprint scales innovation with India R&D Hub and launches Agentic AI-powered solutions portfolio

Mindsprint announced a significant expansion of its innovation capabilities, talent base, and IP-led solutions portfolio, placing India at the center of its global transformation agenda.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, Mindsprint recently opened a new 87,000 sq. ft. facility in Chennai, featuring a next-gen Customer Experience Centre and Technology Hub designed for innovation at scale. The next phase of workspace expansion is planned in Bangalore, purpose-built to accelerate collaboration, experimentation, and co-creation. Mindsprint recently opened offices in Sydney, Australia, and New Jersey, US, expanding its global footprint to bring delivery closer to customers. With AI as the engine, Mindsprint partners with customers to reimagine their core, drive continuous innovation, and create lasting competitive advantage.

“We’re building Mindsprint not just as a tech company, but as a force multiplier—accelerating how clients solve their toughest problems,” said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO of Mindsprint. “Enterprises today aren’t stopping at digital transformation; they’re pushing for true reinvention and need partners who can combine deep technical expertise with industry-specific precision and deliver solutions at speed. Anchored in India as our innovation nucleus, we’re expanding our client-facing presence worldwide and nurturing an AI-first culture that empowers teams to co-create the future.”

Future Forward Labs: Turning AI Vision into Enterprise Results

At the heart of Mindsprint’s innovation push is Future Forward Lab. It’s the company’s launchpad for a suite of IP-driven AI solutions and accelerators that deliver immediate value. Designed to dramatically reduce time-to-market and enable rapid pilots, the Lab is at the forefront, shipping AI-native solutions that reimagine modern enterprises’ operations.

“Future Forward Lab is where our AI-first ambition becomes real,” said Sagar P.V., CTO, Mindsprint. “We are not adding AI to legacy systems. Instead, we are engineering AI into the DNA of how businesses run. From autonomous trading to procurement intelligence and finance automation, every solution we build starts with measurable impact in mind.”

Mindsprint unveiled a suite of solutions including:

1. SprintAP – Fully automated, agentic AI-powered accounts payable platform

2. ProcureSPRINT – A plug-and-play procurement solution with real-time spend visibility

3. SalesSPRINT – Intelligent sales optimisation

4. TradeSPRINT – A live data-driven trade decisioning system for commodity markets

5. Guardian Eye: Agentic AI-powered platform for continuously monitoring external threats and managing security vulnerabilities.

From co-innovation partnerships to self-learning enterprise platforms, Mindsprint’s solutions deliver value across industries such as Food & Agri, Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, and Healthcare & Life Sciences.

AI in Action, Not Just in Theory

Mindsprint’s transformation is anchored in an embedded AI-first strategy, leveraged both for internal and external stakeholders. Some initiatives to this effect are:

1. 95% of Mindsprint’s workforce has completed a foundational certificate program in GenAI, including non-tech teams

2. Proprietary Mindverse platform with 10+ GenAI tools powering delivery and development

3. A cross-functional AI Council to identify, prioritise, and scale high-impact internal use cases for AI adoption

4. AI embedded into everyday workflows, from HR and finance to project delivery