Mindsprint supercharges ProcureSPRINT with Agentic AI to unlock up to 15% procurement cost savings

India, July 9, 2025 – Mindsprint, a technology firm focused on modernizing enterprise operations with AI-led solutions, has unveiled a major enhancement to its flagship procurement platform ProcureSPRINT, integrating advanced Agentic AI to automate and optimize end-to-end procurement processes.

With this upgrade, ProcureSPRINT is now equipped to help enterprises realize up to 15% in procurement cost efficiencies by enabling smarter decision-making, faster cycle times, and greater transparency across supplier engagements. The enhanced platform leverages intelligent agents to streamline supplier onboarding, RFx processes, contract awarding, shipment tracking, and invoice automation.

Built on a secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, ProcureSPRINT™ features a modular, plug-and-play architecture that adapts to organizations across different procurement maturity levels. Its Agentic AI-powered recommendation engine delivers real-time, actionable insights to both operational teams and executive leadership—making it a strategic asset for enterprises pursuing digital procurement transformation.

Advertisement

“As enterprises evolve, so must their procurement function,” said G Venkataramanan (GV), Head of Intelligent Enterprise Operations, Mindsprint. “Our Agentic AI approach enables teams to shift from manual execution to autonomous, insight-driven procurement. The result: faster outcomes, reduced effort, and meaningful cost savings.”

The platform’s intelligent agent suite includes:

Onboarding Assistant Agent – Simplifies supplier registration via a self-service portal. RFx Agent – Accelerates competitive bidding and reverse auctions. Deal Advisor Agent – Offers AI-backed recommendations to optimize award decisions and minimize risk. Shipment Sentinel Agent – Delivers real-time visibility into shipments and supplier performance.



Additionally, the platform boasts a digitized invoice processing system with omnichannel document capture, multilingual data extraction, real-time validation, and seamless ERP integration. This enables over 70% touchless invoice processing, dramatically reducing manual workloads and processing delays.

This advancement reaffirms Mindsprint’s commitment to building AI-first enterprise solutions that not only automate core functions but also empower organizations to operate with greater speed, intelligence, and resilience.