MiPhi launches its latest Innovation Storm 1100X SSD

MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited announces the launch of its latest innovation – the Storm 1100X External SSD. This cutting-edge storage solution delivers lightning-fast performance, exceptional durability, and advanced data protection, setting a new benchmark in portable SSD technology for creators, gamers, and professionals.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of MiPhi, said: “In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, creators, professionals, and gamers require a storage solution that keeps up with their demanding workflows. With the Storm 1100X, we are delivering a portable SSD that seamlessly combines speed, security, and rugged durability, enabling users to work and play without limitations. At MiPhi, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology, consistently developing best-in-class solutions that enhance user experience and performance.”

Unparalleled performance and cutting-edge technology

Designed to revolutionise portable storage with its sequential read speeds of 1100 MB/s and write speeds of 1000 MB/s, the Storm 1100X ensures rapid data transfer and seamless workflow efficiency for high-resolution content, gaming, and professional applications.

Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C technology, the SSD supports high-speed transfers up to 10Gbps while maintaining backward compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and USB 1.1, ensuring broad connectivity across various devices.

Built for durability and reliability

The Storm 1100X is engineered to withstand demanding environments, featuring a robust metal body with 2-meter drop protection for enhanced resilience. To maintain data integrity, it incorporates LDPC ECC error correction, while a built-in thermal sensor optimises temperature management, ensuring consistent performance under heavy workloads.

Versatile compatibility and storage capacity

Designed for maximum usability, the Storm 1100X supports:

Windows XP and later

Mac OS 10.8 and later

Linux kernel 2.4.10 and later

Built with high-performance TLC and QLC NAND flash memory, the SSD operates within a temperature range of 0~70℃ and can withstand storage conditions from -40~85℃, with humidity resistance of 20% to 90%.

Flexible storage options with a 5-year warranty

Available in capacities up to 2TB, the Storm 1100X offers ample storage for large files, high-definition videos, and extensive game libraries. It is backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty, providing long-lasting assurance and confidence in the investment.