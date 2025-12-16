Modern cyberattacks: India’s new-age battlefield and the road to resilience

By – Saiprasad Iyer, MD & CEO, Techsec Digital Global Pvt Ltd

In today’s hyperconnected world, the battleground has shifted from land, air, and sea to cyberspace. Modern cyberattacks are no longer isolated acts of disruption — they are well-planned, profit-driven, and often geopolitically motivated operations capable of crippling entire sectors. India, as one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, stands both as a rising technology powerhouse and a prime target. Our increasing digital footprint — from financial inclusion to smart governance — also means increased exposure to cyber risk.

The Changing Face of Cyber Threats

Gone are the days when threats came from amateur hackers operating from dark basements. Today’s attackers are well-funded syndicates leveraging automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and deepfake technologies to infiltrate systems undetected.

According to the Global Threat Report, over 75% of modern breaches exploit stolen credentials rather than malware. This marks a paradigm shift: attackers now log in rather than break in.

India has seen a steep rise in such incidents, from ransomware hitting healthcare institutions and banks to supply chain attacks targeting logistics and manufacturing sectors. CERT-In reports a consistent double-digit annual growth in cyber incidents, underlining an urgent need to evolve from traditional defences to real-time resilience.

Why Traditional Security Fails

Many organizations still rely on perimeter-based security — firewalls, antivirus tools, and legacy monitoring systems — assuming a fixed boundary around their networks. But in an age of cloud computing, IoT/OT ecosystems, and hybrid work, that perimeter no longer exists.

Modern attackers exploit weak authentication, unpatched systems, and unmonitored third-party connections. Without real-time visibility and contextual awareness, even enterprises with advanced tools remain vulnerable to lateral movement, insider threats, and zero-day exploits.

The result is a dangerous “security illusion” — confidence in outdated controls while attackers quietly persist within the network for months.

Building Cyber Resilience: A Modern Blueprint

To confront these evolving threats, India’s organizations must transition from a reactive stance to a proactive, intelligence-driven cybersecurity model. Below are nine key pillars of modern cyber defense:

Continuous Vulnerability & Exposure Management (CVEM):

Move beyond periodic vulnerability scans. Continuous monitoring helps identify, prioritize, and remediate exposures before adversaries exploit them.

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR):

EDR is an essential part of modern cybersecurity because it goes beyond traditional protection to catch threats that bypass front-line defenses.

Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA):

Assume no user, device, or application is trustworthy by default. Implement multi-factor authentication, network segmentation, and least-privilege access.

AI-Powered Threat Detection and Response:

Modern AI-based SIEM and SOAR systems analyse vast telemetry data, detect behavioural anomalies, and enable faster response to complex attacks.

Supply Chain Security:

Vet and monitor every digital partner. Have complete outside in view of your Third Party Supply Chain Vendors. Identify, Assess, monitor & mitigate risk associated with external vendors, suppliers & partners.

Cyber Awareness and Human Firewall:

Human error remains the biggest vulnerability. Regular awareness programs, phishing simulations, and behavioural analytics can dramatically reduce risks.

Strong Incident Response (IR) and Recovery Plans:

Breaches are inevitable. A rehearsed IR plan ensures rapid containment, forensic investigation, and data restoration — minimizing business disruption.

Data Security

Protect digital information & assets from authorized access, corruption or theft throughout its lifecycle using a combination of tools, technologies, policies & Controls.

Identity & Access Management (IAM):

IAM is a critical security framework that ensures the right people have the right access to the right resource at the right time. This must cover user management, authentication, authorization & identity governance.

India’s Cybersecurity Imperative

With initiatives like Digital India, DPDPA 2023, and rapid fintech expansion, the stakes have never been higher. Cybersecurity must be viewed not just as a compliance checkbox but as a strategic national capability.

Government and private sector collaboration, investment in indigenous cybersecurity technology, and industry-wide threat intelligence sharing can transform India from a high-risk target to a global leader in cyber resilience.

Moreover, cybersecurity awareness must reach beyond IT departments — extending to boardrooms, policymakers, and everyday citizens. Just as financial literacy became a national movement, cyber literacy must follow.

The Way Forward

Cyberattacks are no longer a question of “if” but “when.” To survive and thrive in this new age, India must invest in automation, intelligence, and skill development. Every organization — from startups to public sector enterprises — must embed cybersecurity into its DNA.

The digital revolution promises progress, but only if it’s protected. Building a resilient cyber ecosystem is not a one-time project; it’s an ongoing commitment to vigilance, adaptability, and innovation.

In the modern world, resilience — not defense — is the ultimate form of security.