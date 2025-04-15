MoEngage launches RCS as an engagement channel to improve customer engagement through rich messaging

MoEngage has launched native support for RCS for Business, which enables businesses to send rich and interactive messages to users through the native Messages application on Android and in select markets Apple devices. This native integration provides a seamless experience for marketers to leverage RCS’s advanced and interactive capabilities within the MoEngage platform.

Marketers can leverage rich single-card messages that contain verified branding, rich media, action-driven messaging and various actionable buttons (Link redirect, Click to call, Location, etc.) for enhanced campaign engagement. RCS as a channel offers measurable business metrics at every step, including read rates and clicks, allowing marketers to optimise performance with data-driven insights. RCS for business also provides the flexibility to revoke messages and utilise fallback options to other channels, including SMS, ensuring seamless communication and maximising reach. This integration promises higher read and response rates, making it a powerful tool for driving impactful customer engagement.

With MoEngage – RCS integration:

With MoEngage’s advanced AI-powered personalisation and orchestration capabilities, deep segmentation and omnichannel prowess:

Retailers can drive direct sales with personalised product carousels, showcasing relevant product information and facilitating in-message purchases.

Travel companies can optimise customer journeys through real-time updates, integrated booking functionalities, and interactive destination guides with embedded maps.

Financial institutions can build trust with secure transaction alerts, personalised investment advice, and account statements delivered via verified RCS, minimising fraud risks.

E-commerce platforms can boost loyalty through real-time rich order confirmations with delivery tracking, personalised product recommendations, and post-purchase surveys, enhancing customer satisfaction.

“Consumers today want more interactive, engaging, and relevant communications from their favourite brands. Our partnership with Google RCS underscores our commitment to make brands more customer centric by enabling marketers to use modern channels to engage with their customers,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-Founder of MoEngage.

“By integrating Google RCS, MoEngage empowers brands to deliver truly engaging and personalised experiences, enhancing customer loyalty and driving higher conversion rates,” said Sanjay Kupae, Head of Partnerships at MoEngage.