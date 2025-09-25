MongoDB Appoints Industry Veteran Aamir Sait to Lead India Business in the AI Era

Aamir Sait has joined MongoDB as Area Vice President for India. As part of MongoDB’s long-term commitment to the region, the company is bringing in Sait to help scale the local business, deepen relationships with customers and partners, and accelerate AI innovation. MongoDB already has a significant presence in India, and some of the country’s leading organisations are MongoDB customers, including SonyLIV, EY, Tata Digital, BharatPe, Zomato, Axis Bank, Zepto, Adani Digital, and many others.

With over 25 years of leadership experience—including transformative work at AWS, where he helped scale its India business from market entry to a high-growth, mature operation—Sait brings expertise in building world class go-to-market teams and delivering outstanding results for customers and partners. Sait also had leadership stints at RSA and Dell. More recently, he founded a cybersecurity startup, giving him a deeper perspective on the technical innovation needed to serve the Indian market.

India has long been an important market for technology; it has one of the world’s largest developer populations and is a software development hub for many global companies. The new era of software development is forcing Indian organisations to evolve their application stacks more rapidly than ever—or else risk being left behind. Legacy systems are unable to keep up with the continuous adaptation and dynamic decision-making required by AI-driven applications.

MongoDB’s powerful document model and its fully integrated, AI-ready data platform MongoDB Atlas has already helped many Indian organisations to modernise, accelerate time-to-market, and build AI applications. Customers using MongoDB to drive innovative AI use cases in the region include IntellectAI, Ambee, IGT Solutions, and IndiaDataHub.

Sachin Chawla, Area Vice President MongoDB, ASEAN & India, said: “We’ve already had a big impact in India but it’s still so early in this generational shift to AI and how software is built. The opportunity in front of MongoDB in India is huge. Aamir’s role in scaling AWS and his entrepreneurial experience make him uniquely suited to help us capture that opportunity. His passion for people, his strategic vision and his ability to execute with precision will be instrumental as we have an even greater impact for our customers, partners, employees, and the developer community.”

The developer community has seen strong adoption with more than 1.4 million developers in India now listing MongoDB as a skill on LinkedIn. The MongoDB Academia Program is working to deliver valuable AI and data skills to more than 500,000 students in the country.

Aamir Sait, Area Vice President MongoDB, India, said: “Technology evolves quickly, especially in the AI era, but at its core, this is still a people business. I’m privileged to work alongside my colleagues, customers, and partners in India, helping them drive transformative change. Over the past year, I gained valuable insights as a founder and developed an even deeper appreciation for technology-driven innovation. I couldn’t be more excited to be building on the incredible foundation that MongoDB has established in India.”