MongoDB Launches AI-Powered Application Modernization Platform to Reduce Technical Debt and Speed Innovation

MongoDB, Inc. announced the launch of MongoDB AMP, an AI-powered Application Modernization Platform that helps enterprises quickly transform legacy applications into modern, scalable services. MongoDB AMP helps customers modernize through the fusion of an AI-powered software platform, a proven delivery framework, and experienced AMP delivery engineers who oversee and guide the implementation process—a powerful combination of tools, techniques, and talent. As AMP’s foundation, MongoDB gives customers the flexibility of the document model and an architecture built for continuous change. By combining AMP tooling with MongoDB’s proven, repeatable framework, customers have seen tasks like code transformation sped up by 10x or more—with overall modernization projects sped up 2–3 times.

Enterprises across industries are weighed down by legacy applications critical to their operations, but which are also expensive to maintain and difficult to adapt to modern use cases like generative AI. Built around rigid data foundations and outdated tech stacks, these complex legacy applications can hinder innovation while posing security and compliance risks. According to the Consortium for Information & Software Quality, the cost of technical debt in the US—as measured by “poor software quality,” software failures, lost developer time, and systems maintenance—has been estimated at almost $4 trillion dollars.

“Enterprises are increasingly grappling with the burden of complex legacy applications, constrained by rigid data foundations and outdated architectures that stifle innovation,” said Rachel Stephens, Research Director at RedMonk. “While traditionally recognized for its database capabilities, MongoDB’s strategic expansion into an AI-powered Application Modernization Platform highlights a critical understanding: the data layer remains an indispensable foundation for truly modern, scalable services. AMP empowers organizations to go beyond incremental ‘lift and shift’ migrations, instead focusing on full-stack transformation from the data up.”

Advertisement

The traditional approach to application modernization typically involves expensive multi-year consulting engagements that can be manual and resource-intensive—and which can stall out before delivering results, impacting time-to-market. What’s more, some modernization efforts seek to simply move legacy applications from one relational database to another (a “lift and shift” migration), instead of switching to a flexible, modern database solution.

“Research shows that too many organizations spend time and budget on low-value, high-effort work simply to keep the lights on—which impacts their ability to keep pace with competitors,” said Vinod Bagal, Senior Vice President, Modernization and Transformation at MongoDB. “MongoDB AMP offers enterprises a better approach to modernization. It helps companies move from traditional to transformative with remarkable speed and quality, opening doors to innovation and cost savings.”

MongoDB AMP is the result of years of innovation and development

The launch of MongoDB AMP is the culmination of more than two years of work developing this approach with some of MongoDB’s most sophisticated customers. Notably, AMP has led to modernization successes with customers in demanding, highly regulated industries. For example, Australia’s Bendigo Bank reduced the development time required to migrate a core banking application from a legacy relational database to MongoDB Atlas by 90%. And with AI tooling, the bank was able to reduce the time spent running application test cases from over 80 hours to just five minutes.

Lombard Odier, meanwhile, successfully migrated key applications from its SQL database to MongoDB. This partnership resulted in migrating code up to 60 times faster and reducing regression testing time from three days to three hours, freeing developers to focus on innovation.

More recently, MongoDB worked with IntellectAI, one of the world’s largest enterprise fintech companies, to modernize critical components of its Wealth Management platform. Intellect’s project with MongoDB led to improved performance and reduced development cycle times, and its platform is now better positioned to onboard clients, provide richer customer insights, and to unlock generative AI use cases across the firm.

“At IntellectAI, we are redefining how enterprises unlock value with AI,” said Deepak Dastrala, Chief Technology Officer at IntellectAI. “Modernizing with MongoDB has transformed how we deliver value to our customers, freeing us from bottlenecks and accelerating the realization of our AI vision. One of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with trillions under management, relies on our flagship enterprise AI platform, Purple Fabric (powered by MongoDB) to support real-time investment decisions. Together, IntellectAI and MongoDB are enabling clients to turn AI vision into measurable business impact.”