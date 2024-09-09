Monte Carlo chooses Salesforce to drive personalised customer experiences

Salesforce announced a strategic collaboration with Monte Carlo to transform Monte Carlo’s customer engagement initiatives across various platforms. This collaboration aims to accelerate Monte Carlo’s transformation from a winter-wear icon to a beloved brand in India’s dynamic fashion market, appealing to consumers of all ages throughout the year while preserving its iconic status in winter-wear.

Monte Carlo’s choice to adopt Salesforce CRM aligns with its vision of becoming a digital-first, data-driven organisation that harnesses advanced technology to elevate customer experiences. With Salesforce, Monte Carlo aims to reshape the customer journey with a unified, 360-degree view of its customers across both online and offline platforms.

The company has embraced Salesforce Data Cloud to create a single, unified view of every customer. With this consolidated platform, Monte Carlo will be able to drive efficiencies across all communication channels, ensuring every engagement is streamlined and effective.

Additionally, by leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud, Monte Carlo is committed to delivering a world-class experience for customers at every stage of their journey—before, during, and after the sale. To further enhance customer loyalty, Monte Carlo is implementing a personalised loyalty solution that goes beyond traditional points-based systems, offering a unique and rewarding experience for their customers.

“Our commitment to creating superior customer experiences is strengthened through our collaboration with Salesforce. This collaboration will enable us to provide superior customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive growth,” said Sandeep Jain, Executive Director, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

“As we continue to expand and transform our operations, with Salesforce’s advanced CRM solutions and a 360 view of the customer, we are confident of meeting the evolving needs of our customers and achieving our growth plans,” said Rishabh Oswal, Executive Director, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

“At Salesforce, we understand the importance of trust, digitisation, and personalisation. By aligning their innovative spirit with Salesforce’s cutting-edge technology, Monte Carlo will not only enhance customer engagement but also drive operational excellence and sustainable growth,” said Aditi Sharma, Regional Vice President – Retail & Consumer Goods Industry, Salesforce India. “We are excited to support Monte Carlo in their digital transformation journey and help them achieve unprecedented success in the fashion industry.”