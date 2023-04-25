More Indians intend to upskill in 2023 compared to global counterparts: Upskilling trends report

Leading edtech platform Great Learning has released the global edition of its Upskilling Trends Report 2023’, following the publishing of the Indian edition. The latest edition dives into worldwide trends influencing people’s upskilling choices in 2023, particularly in four key markets (based on maximum demand for upskilling courses found in these regions) – the United States of America, Latin America, South-East Asia, and Middle East Asia. The report sheds light on the latest trends around the intent to upskill, motivation factors driving people to upskill, hurdles preventing others from upskilling, impact of offices opening up on upskilling etc. The trends are derived from a combination of Great Learning’s own learner behaviour as well as a dipstick amongst a sample of working professionals across the globe.

More professionals in India consider upskilling important to future-proof careers than their global counterparts.

In India, 85% professionals consider upskilling important to future-proof their careers, whereas globally, on an average, only 76% professionals consider upskilling to be as important.

84% South-East Asian professionals and 76% professionals from Latin America give importance to upskilling when it comes to future-proofing their careers. In contrast, only 64% and 66% professionals from more developed regions like the US and the Middle East, respectively, consider upskilling important for the future-proofing their careers.

83% Indian professionals plan to upskill in 2023 vs 74% professionals globally.

Following the pattern, 83% professionals in India are planning to upskill this year, while only 47% professionals plan to upskill in the US despite it being a mature market. In regions like the Middle East, South East Asia, and LATAM, the percentage of professionals who plan to upskill in 2023 is 79%, 77%, and 80%, respectively.

71% Indian professionals confident of retaining their jobs vs 59% professionals globally.

In stark contrast to the optimism shared by India’s workforce, professionals in the considered international markets were less confident about their job security through 2023 given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions. While 71% professionals in India are confident about keeping their jobs in 2023, the global average is 59%. LATAM has the lowest proportion of professionals globally (44%) confident of retaining their jobs this year. 59% of professionals in the US are confident about holding on to their jobs while this figure is 60% in South-East Asia and 50% in the Middle East.

Career growth within the same organisation and personal interest cited as top reasons to upskill.

Career growth within the same organisation is the top factor motivating professionals to upskill in the US, LATAM, South East Asia, India and Middle East. Personal interest is the next most popular reason for professionals in these regions. This is followed by acquiring a new job. When asked about the impact of offices opening in their plans to upskill, 59 % professionals across the globe feel that it will impact their decision to upskill. Only 39% professionals in the US feel it will impact their decision whereas 67% in India and South East Asia, 60 % in LATAM and 57 % in the Middle East feel offices opening up will impact their decision to upskill.

Office work keeps professionals in India, South East Asia and LATAM away from upskilling, whereas family commitment is the most significant hurdle for professionals in the US and the Middle East.

‘Busy with family’ and ‘Affordability’ were the top challenges cited by professionals who want to upskill in the United States, whereas ‘Affordability’ and ‘Busy with office work’ were the top hindrances for professionals in South East Asia. Professionals in the Middle East find it challenging to upskill because of family commitments. Most professionals in LATAM and India find it difficult to upskill because of being ‘busy with office work’. ‘Affordability’ and ‘Office Work’ are the biggest hindrances to upskill for women in South East Asia whereas family commitments and household work kept women in other regions from upskilling.

Talking about the report, Arjun Nair, Co-Founder Great Learning, said, “With the current economic climate and the fact that traditional roles are slowly being supplanted by new, sophisticated jobs, there is a sense of apprehension among professionals wanting to compete at the highest level. The Global Upskilling Trends 2023 report will hopefully shed light on the ways to thrive in this context with insights on upskilling intent, motivation to upskill, currently in-demand skills and more. With 74% professionals planning to upskill globally, the demand is already strong, and we believe that it will only grow from here on.”