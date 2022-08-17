Moringa Techsolv appoints Dr Amol Koparkar as Vice President, Regulatory compliance

Moringa Techsolv, a leading banking software product and services provider with a focus on the regulatory technology space, announced on Tuesday that the company has appointed veteran banker Dr. Amol Koparkar as Vice President, Regulatory compliance.

Dr. Koparkar will be responsible for driving the company’s overall strategic direction related to product design & development coupled with sales efforts for impactful business outcomes. His induction deepens the leader heft of Moringa Techsolv which has been adjudged as the best regtech solution provider in India by the ‘Business World’ magazine recently. He will also work as a mentor for the internal team members in improving their depth in the banking domain. The induction of Koparkar will also support Moringa’s initiatives to tap new networks and revenue streams across the BFSI sector.

A veteran banker with close to three decades of experience, Dr. Amol Koparkar is a Chartered Auditor & banker with solid exposure to NBFC (Non-banking Financial Company) operations, banking, RBI Audit, & regulatory compliance along with various kinds of specialized audits including forensic audit, ad-hoc refinance audit, rating & grading audit, and international banks audit among others.

Dr. Koparkar is also closely associated with several development finance institutions and industry bodies. He is a member of the Banker Institute of Rural Development (BIRD, which is accredited by NABARD) and is also associated with ADB (Asian Development Bank). He holds an Associate’s degree in Fintech Banking & Management from IIM, Lucknow. He has also completed his doctorate studies with a specialization in banking & financial services, structured project finance, and co-operative bank conversion under small finance bank.

He has held various leadership roles in reputed corporate groups including Mahindra & Mahindra, and Sundaram Finance Group, apart from being associated with Urban Cooperative Banks and many subsidiaries of RBI & NABARD.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Founder & CEO of Moringa Techsolv said, “I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Amol Koparkar to Moringa Techsolv’s family. As a leading regtech solution provider, Moringa will benefit from his experience and leadership as we prepare to scale in this next phase of our journey. Especially, his financial insight on aspects of audit and fintech will make Moringa a partner of choice for BFSI companies across the spectrum.

On his association with Moringa Techsolv, Dr. Amol Koparkar said, “It is indeed a proud moment to be part of Moringa family which has been an award-winning regtech solution provider in India. As a unique regtech solution provider, I look forward to bringing the best of Moringa that will help financial institutions in all compliance aspects and emerge as a preferred technology partner.”

Moringa currently serves many marquee BFSI clients through its CladRysk product suite comprising various solutions including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), audit, and many others. Adoption of these solutions leads to saving millions in compliance costs for financial institutions.