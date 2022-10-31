Movandi ties up with Rakuten Mobile to expand 5G Millimeter Wave Network Coverage

Movandi, a leader in new 5G RF and millimeter-wave (mmWave) technologies and software, announced that it is collaborating with Rakuten Mobile to expand 5G outdoor and indoor mmWave network coverage and capacity in Japan by using Movandi’s smart repeater and BeamXR Open-RAN technology, This will extend to India and Asia soon.

Movandi’s proprietary mmWave RF chipsets, phased-array antenna, and software technology will allow Rakuten Mobile’s 5G mmWave signals to provide coverage beyond the reach of other mmWave approaches while potentially reducing the cost of infrastructure by more than half.

“Rakuten Mobile is thrilled to partner with Movandi, a disruptive innovator. We’ve been much impressed with their core 5G mmWave technology that enables us to extend and deploy our 5G network in Japan cost-effectively,” said Tareq Amin, CEO at Rakuten Mobile. The deployment of 5G mmWave is critical to deliver on the marketing promises of ubiquitous high-speed, low-latency networks, and to meet market capacity demands, which is expected to be depleted in two years with current technologies. 5G mmWave allows leading providers such as Rakuten Mobile to take advantage of a large number of spectrum resources available in higher bands, enabling them to deliver the world’s fastest multi-gigabit cellular speeds and low latency connectivity.

Movandi-powered radios and smart repeaters deliver unmatched performance, cost and size advantages across challenging high-frequency 5G millimeter waves, unlocking the potential for new wireless multi-gigabit communication applications. “We are very pleased that Rakuten Mobile chose Movandi as a strategic partner to enhance its 5G mmWave network coverage,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi.

“Our investments and more than 78 issued patents in chipsets, phased-array MIMO antennas, and software have positioned Movandi as the industry’s leading 5G mmWave innovator.

Rakuten Mobile is very selective in its choice of partners, so their choice of our technologies is a testament to our unique approach of purpose-built silicon, antennas and software with

advanced AI, mesh capabilities, and cloud control resulting in significant savings in deployment costs.”

The Movandi platform has a comprehensive portfolio of 5G mmWave products including

chipsets, MIMO antennas, and software that allow network designers to create smart active

repeater solutions that mitigate mmWave technology’s range, line-of-sight, and blockage

limitations while maintaining robust signal transmission. Movandi’s 5G architecture

dramatically improves the way repeater-based systems are designed and fabricated while cutting deployment costs in half, according to Mobile Expert’s Joe Madden. Collectively, the

Movandi BeamX platform includes BeamX software, BeamXR smart repeaters, and RF front ends for fixed-wireless CPE, mobile devices, small cells, and open radio access network (Open-RAN) applications.