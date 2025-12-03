Mphasis achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS) 

Mphasis announced that it achieved the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification by TÜV SÜD South Asia Private Limited, accredited by the Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) . Leading the industry in adopting global Artificial Intelligence (AI) standards, the company received certification for the international Artificial Management Systems (AIMS) framework, ensuring responsible AI development and use while promoting trust and interoperability across the global AI ecosystem.

“The NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reinforces our commitment to responsible AI innovation, and we are pleased to have received it. This achievement assures our enterprise clients that every Mphasis AI solution is developed and governed to the highest global standards of integrity, reliability, and compliance,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

The accreditation was issued by TÜV SÜD South Asia Pvt. Ltd., one of only two certification bodies accredited by the NABCB under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This recognition affirms Mphasis’ adherence to the highest standards of ethical governance, transparency, and global best practices in AI.

“We congratulate Mphasis on being accredited with the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification with TÜV SÜD. This milestone reflects Mphasis’ strong commitment to responsible AI and excellence in designing and operating trustworthy AI applications. We are proud to have supported this achievement and look forward to deepening our collaboration with Mphasis in advancing ethical and future-ready AI,” said Panneer Selvan, Vice President, TÜV SÜD South Asia Private Limited.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 provides a structured framework for developing, deploying, and governing AI systems. For clients and regulators, NABCB accreditation ensures that the recognition is based on independent verification under rigorous national and international oversight, strengthening trust and reducing risks in AI adoption. While AI offers immense opportunities, it also brings challenges such as data opacity, bias, and ethical concerns. With regulatory scrutiny intensifying and customer expectations rising, organisations need to demonstrate accountability and integrity in AI deployment. By aligning with ISO/IEC 42001:2023, Mphasis has adopted a globally recognised framework to address these risks and instil confidence in AI-driven systems.

As of Q1 FY26, Mphasis’ AI-led deals represent 68% of its total new contract wins, up from around 30% a year ago. This reflects growing customer demand for Mphasis’ AI-driven solutions across its cloud and cognitive services portfolio.