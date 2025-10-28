Mphasis achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for responsible AI governance

Mphasis has achieved the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The certification, granted by TÜV SÜD South Asia Pvt. Ltd. and accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), recognizes Mphasis for its leadership in adopting global AI governance and ethical standards.

The ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification establishes a globally recognized framework for developing, deploying, and managing AI systems responsibly. It ensures that organizations adopt transparent, reliable, and compliant practices across their AI lifecycle — from design to implementation.

“The NABCB-accredited ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reinforces our commitment to responsible AI innovation. This achievement assures our enterprise clients that every Mphasis AI solution is developed and governed to the highest global standards of integrity, reliability, and compliance,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis becomes one of the few companies in India to achieve this certification, demonstrating its readiness to meet rising global expectations around ethical AI use, governance, and interoperability.

Panneer Selvan, Vice President at TÜV SÜD South Asia, added, “This milestone reflects Mphasis’ strong commitment to responsible AI and excellence in designing and operating trustworthy AI applications. We are proud to have supported this achievement and look forward to deepening our collaboration with Mphasis in advancing ethical and future-ready AI.”

With this certification, Mphasis strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating AI transformation under growing regulatory and ethical scrutiny. The company’s adherence to ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standards will help clients mitigate AI risks such as bias, data opacity, and lack of accountability while driving innovation securely and responsibly.

The NABCB accreditation ensures that the certification meets stringent national and international oversight standards, reinforcing trust in Mphasis’ AI operations.

Reflecting the momentum behind its AI strategy, Mphasis reported that AI-led deals accounted for 68% of its total new contract wins in Q1 FY26, a sharp increase from around 30% a year ago. The certification underscores the company’s continued focus on embedding responsible, explainable, and transparent AI within its cloud and cognitive services portfolio.

Through this achievement, Mphasis not only sets a new industry benchmark for AI governance but also strengthens confidence among regulators, clients, and partners—ensuring that its innovations remain both cutting-edge and ethically grounded.