Mphasis and SecPod announces strategic security partnership

Mphasis announced a strategic partnership with SecPod a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company. As a part of this partnership, Mphasis will offer disruptive vulnerability management services for its clients through SecPod’s SanerNow CVEM platform.

Through this partnership, Mphasis aims to help enterprises overcome challenges such as delayed risk identification, an increasing backlog of remediation, and inefficiencies caused by siloed products in vulnerability management. Leveraging SanerNow’s CVEM approach, Mphasis will enable its clients to consolidate multiple-point solutions into a unified, integrated solution. This solution continuously scans, detects, prioritises, normalises, and patches vulnerabilities, ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, prevents cyber-attacks, and keeps organisations audit-ready at all times.

“We look forward to leveraging SanerNow’s advanced capabilities to empower our clients as they transform their cybersecurity approach. This shift includes moving from reactive to proactive, periodic to continuous, and manual to automated. This enables them to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats, reduce complexity, and focus confidently on achieving their core business objectives,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mphasis to integrate SecPod’s SanerNow platform into their advanced cybersecurity offerings. With Mphasis’ innovative focus on AI-driven solutions and cloud-native strategies, they are the ideal partner to amplify the benefits of SanerNow’s Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management (CVEM) capabilities,” said Pramod Sridharamurthy, SVP of GSIs & Strategic Alliances at SecPod. He added, “This collaboration allows us to leverage Mphasis’ extensive industry expertise and global reach, combining it with our automated vulnerability and exposure management solutions. Together, we aim to help organisations not only strengthen their cybersecurity posture but also proactively address vulnerabilities and mitigate risks in an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

This partnership driven through our Sparkle innovation ecosystem, will accelerate the adoption of SanerNow’s Continuous Vulnerability & Exposure Management (CVEM) capabilities and integrate its services to enhance delivery capabilities, improve SLAs, reduce time-to-market, and offer integrated vulnerability management solutions.