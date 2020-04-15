Mphasis and VMware Partner to modernize service delivery experiences at enterprise scale

Read Article

Mphasis has formed strategic partnership with California-based software company VMware. Under this partnership, the two entities can globally enable customers to seamlessly transform the way they build, run and manage their most important applications, with Kubernetes as the common infrastructure substrate.

The VMware Tanzu portfolio of products and services will deliver a comprehensive enterprise solution that enables dramatic improvements in developer productivity in the creation of modern applications. VMware can offer product building blocks and integrated solutions that are tested and proven with technical expertise that customers need to accelerate software delivery across data center, cloud and edge environments.

“Delivering to the Industrial 4.0 digital services demands, requires holistic enterprise agility from edge to cloud, to run a variety of complex workloads and mission critical operations. Our partnership has been incredibly successful for several years now, with several of our large enterprise clients, in driving outcomes driven transformation,” said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct Digital.

“We are very excited to now carry forward the successful partnership with VMware Tanzu, with a broader set of capabilities to address the market needs of a global ecosystem. Our partnership envisions a simplified, unified and accelerated transformation path for enterprises, to achieve tremendous digital service delivery speeds and high resiliency in operations at lower costs, by applying our Front2back™ strategy on Kubernetes Native VMWare Tanzu Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solution,” he added.

“We have always worked with Mphasis as one team to provide innovation and expertise to our customers.” said Nick Cayou, VP Alliances, SI and cloud service providers, VMware. “I look forward to our continued collaboration with Mphasis on the VMware Tanzu portfolio to accelerate outcomes for our joint customers seeking to build modern applications and deliver better software to production.”